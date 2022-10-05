R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships





Motheo Khoaripe interviews Ketso Gordhan, CEO of the SA SME Fund.

- A R300 million fund has been launched to provide access to capital for SMMEs in Gauteng townships

- The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund is a collaboration by the Gauteng Provincial Government, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the SA SME Fund

- This partnership model can be replicated and scaled across all our provinces, the Fund says

Wednesday saw the launch of a R300 million fund to provide access to capital for SMMEs (small, medium-sized and micro-enterprises) in Gauteng townships.

The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund is a collaboration by the Gauteng Provincial Government, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the SA SME Fund.

FILE: Spaza shop owner. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

A joint statement notes that while the majority of the over 2 million formal and informal small businesses in the country are township-based, most are unable to access funding from the formal banking sector.

"Without this funding, they are unable to grow their businesses, create jobs or participate meaningfully in the economy."

"The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund seeks to remedy this."

The statement describes the Fund's partnership model as a game changer, which can be replicated and scaled across all South Africa's provinces.

On The Money Show, Motheo Khoaripe gets more detail from Ketso Gordhan, CEO of the SA SME Fund.

The origins of the Fund go back to both COVID and the July unrest last year but, to be honest, there's always a crisis with SME funding so it's an appropriate name in some ways to identify what is clearly a major constraint in growing SMEs. Ketso Gordhan, CEO - SA SME Fund

It will be managed by a bunch of non-banking financial intermediaries who specialise in particular types of businesses. Ketso Gordhan, CEO - SA SME Fund

How accessible is this fund to those entrepreneurs who have failed to access funding through traditional banking channels?

People who are looking for funding and can't meet the rigorous requirements of banks are not necessarily a 'bad carrot'. They just don't have some of the key elements that a bank typically requires to be able to lend. Ketso Gordhan, CEO - SA SME Fund

In some circumstances we will take only the assets that we are financing as security, so you don't need to provide additional collateral... Ketso Gordhan, CEO - SA SME Fund

Three of the Fund's intermediaries were named at Wednesday's launch, who have already been signed.

More will be announced next week Gordhan says.

These lenders all have websites and online application portals - the specifics will still be made available.

Click here to access the SA SME Fund website.

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article