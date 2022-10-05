R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Ketso Gordhan, CEO of the SA SME Fund.
- A R300 million fund has been launched to provide access to capital for SMMEs in Gauteng townships
- The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund is a collaboration by the Gauteng Provincial Government, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the SA SME Fund
- This partnership model can be replicated and scaled across all our provinces, the Fund says
Wednesday saw the launch of a R300 million fund to provide access to capital for SMMEs (small, medium-sized and micro-enterprises) in Gauteng townships.
The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund is a collaboration by the Gauteng Provincial Government, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the SA SME Fund.
A joint statement notes that while the majority of the over 2 million formal and informal small businesses in the country are township-based, most are unable to access funding from the formal banking sector.
"Without this funding, they are unable to grow their businesses, create jobs or participate meaningfully in the economy."
"The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund seeks to remedy this."
RELATED: What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy
The statement describes the Fund's partnership model as a game changer, which can be replicated and scaled across all South Africa's provinces.
On The Money Show, Motheo Khoaripe gets more detail from Ketso Gordhan, CEO of the SA SME Fund.
The origins of the Fund go back to both COVID and the July unrest last year but, to be honest, there's always a crisis with SME funding so it's an appropriate name in some ways to identify what is clearly a major constraint in growing SMEs.Ketso Gordhan, CEO - SA SME Fund
It will be managed by a bunch of non-banking financial intermediaries who specialise in particular types of businesses.Ketso Gordhan, CEO - SA SME Fund
How accessible is this fund to those entrepreneurs who have failed to access funding through traditional banking channels?
People who are looking for funding and can't meet the rigorous requirements of banks are not necessarily a 'bad carrot'. They just don't have some of the key elements that a bank typically requires to be able to lend.Ketso Gordhan, CEO - SA SME Fund
In some circumstances we will take only the assets that we are financing as security, so you don't need to provide additional collateral...Ketso Gordhan, CEO - SA SME Fund
Three of the Fund's intermediaries were named at Wednesday's launch, who have already been signed.
More will be announced next week Gordhan says.
These lenders all have websites and online application portals - the specifics will still be made available.
Click here to access the SA SME Fund website.
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article
More from Business
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'
In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.Read More
'Ports strike worse for SA than load shedding'
Workers are threatening to incapacitate Transnet, which would spell doom for South Africa’s ailing economy.Read More
Cape fruit and wine exports at major risk if port strike continues
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mireille Wenger, provincial MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities about the current strike at ports.Read More
Why the rental market is strengthening
Property expert Roger Lotz said that consumers were opting for rental since buying a house is more expensive.Read More
"I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate
Bruce Whitfield speaks to musician Stoan Seate of Bongo Maffin fame about his personal money habits.Read More
Government's suggestions to avoid grey-listing could be problematic to NPOs
Bruce Whitfield speaks to William Bird, director at Media Monitoring Africa.Read More
[REVIEW] Here's why the Sonos Sub Mini is worth every cent of its R11K price-tag
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
SA delegation attend New York seminar to convince investors of SA's potential
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at JSE.Read More
SA economy can't afford a strike at Transnet says Steel & Engineering Federation
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.Read More
More from Local
DA: Sassa's smartphone requirement highlights COVID grant's accessibility issues
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has rejected the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) requirement for R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant recipients to own a smartphone to access their electronic fund transfer (EFT) option.Read More
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate
Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.Read More
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'
In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.Read More
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'
Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.Read More
SA's under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary sets sights on new world record
Mental health advocate Amber Fillary's announcement of her latest record attempt coincides with World Mental Health Day.Read More
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?
In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.Read More
[WATCH] Mind your manners: Woman asks huge baboon to 'please' leave hotel room
"Please go...udl'ushukela?" - The video show the sugar-eating baboon obeying the woman's request that it leave her room.Read More
Why is the drunk driving message not being driven home to Cape Town motorists?
Last week, drunk driving arrests doubled from the previous week, and this week the trend continued.Read More
Bonteheuwel community in shock after horror accident claims teen's life
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie about the death of a girl in a drunken driving accident.Read More