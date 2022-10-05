Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:07
Bonteheuwel woman killed, allegedly by drunk driver.
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Angus McKenzie
Today at 08:21
Feedback on plea for chess sets
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michelle Bagley
Today at 09:15
IPID & criminal cops
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 09:40
Trains back on track?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Mental Health Awareness Month: How Panda uses a mobile app to grant access to mental health support and resources
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Alon Lits - ‎General Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa at Uber
Today at 10:30
The benefits of Cupping Therapy
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr Junaid Rawoot - Founder at The Acupuncture Centre
Today at 11:05
Carguard survey
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:35
Taste Test Tuesday with Chiffon Cafe
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Christine Hu
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Electricity metre tampering costing Eskom and municipalities dearly Eskom and municipalities are losing billions of rand because of criminal tampering with electricity metres. 11 October 2022 6:04 AM
What it's really like working at UCT's Law Clinic Law can be one of the most demanding professions in the world, but it can also be one of the most rewarding. 10 October 2022 2:40 PM
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in the running to become one of world's top 6 'majors' Sunday's marathon will be the first time that the race is evaluated for the Abbott World Marathon Majors. 10 October 2022 12:26 PM
View all Local
DA to table no-confidence motion against its own WC Legislature Speaker Democratic Alliance caucus leader, Alan Winde, has confirmed he plans to table a no-confidence vote in Speaker Masizole Mnqasela. 10 October 2022 8:11 AM
'We can't allow this' - animal welfare excluded from Lottery funding It simply is not good enough to abandon the animal welfare sector altogether says CoCT's JP Smith. 8 October 2022 4:14 PM
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 12:24 PM
View all Politics
"I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate Bruce Whitfield speaks to musician Stoan Seate of Bongo Maffin fame about his personal money habits. 10 October 2022 7:23 PM
Government's suggestions to avoid grey-listing could be problematic to NPOs Bruce Whitfield speaks to William Bird, director at Media Monitoring Africa. 10 October 2022 6:24 PM
[REVIEW] Here's why the Sonos Sub Mini is worth every cent of its R11K price-tag Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 10 October 2022 6:08 PM
View all Business
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of load shedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa? The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise. 10 October 2022 2:02 PM
How to be a digital nomad, traveling the world while working remotely The world is your oyster. All you need is itchy feet, a computer, and an internet connection. 10 October 2022 12:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Wednesday panel: how are professional athletes handling the pressure? Professional sport can be an extremely high-pressure environment which can lead to players seeking out unhealthy coping mechanisms... 5 October 2022 8:01 AM
View all Sport
Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground. 8 October 2022 2:03 PM
Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall Every week on Unlock the Cape, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus shows you the hottest spots around Cape Town. 6 October 2022 2:48 PM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine attack on Russia-annexed Crimea ‘a symbol of seizure of Crimea’- Expert Mike Wills spoke to Keir Giles, an expert on security issues affecting Russia, on Ukraine’s recent attack on Russia’s bridge to Cr... 11 October 2022 4:49 AM
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge. 10 October 2022 9:12 AM
[PHOTOS] Meet Fenrir, officially the world's tallest living domestic cat The loveable 2-year-old Savannah cat measures almost 50 cm, earning him the Guinness World Records 2023 title of tallest living do... 8 October 2022 11:12 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 2:12 PM
View all Africa
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 11:52 AM
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 11:11 AM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 8:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights

5 October 2022 4:45 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Afcon
The Money Show
Morocco
Soccer
Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Guinea
Bruce Whitfield
Patrice Motsepe
Confederation of African Football
Victor Kgomoeswana
CAF
Motheo Khoaripe

Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.

Analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', with an Africa news update on The Money Show.

- Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)

- SA's Patrice Motsepe, President of CAF, announced on Friday that Guinea had been stripped of its hosting rights

Mali beat Tunisia in their Africa Cup of Nations match on 12 January 2022. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter
Mali beat Tunisia in their Africa Cup of Nations match on 12 January 2022. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter

Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), according to an article on website Inside the Games.

The bidding process has to be re-opened after Guinea was stripped of its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.

South Africa's Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), made the announcement in Conakry on Friday.

"I had insisted that that message should not go public - I should come personally here", he said.

"CAF is going to ask to receive new bids because the infrastructure and facilities are not appropriate or ready for CAF to host the 2025 Nations Cup in Guinea, and that's the basis of the decision."

Patrice Motsepe, President - Confederation of African Football

The government that came to power in Guinea a coup in September last year, had expressed its commitment to hosting the tournament.

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, Author of 'Africa Bounces Back'.

Guinea had a coup and although the military junta committed that they will be able to host the competition but Patrice Motsepe and Afcon are saying 'no, wait a minute, we are not satisfied with the progress being made'.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

Motsepe said, reassuring the government, 'if you get your act together you can be line to bid for the 2027 competition', but for the 2025 one they're out of the running.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

So Morocco, having hosted the women's championship, is the favourite to get that goal.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

Scroll up to listen to Kgomoeswana on Africa Business Focus (Afcon discussion at 8:26)




5 October 2022 4:45 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Afcon
The Money Show
Morocco
Soccer
Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Guinea
Bruce Whitfield
Patrice Motsepe
Confederation of African Football
Victor Kgomoeswana
CAF
Motheo Khoaripe

More from Business

"I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate

10 October 2022 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to musician Stoan Seate of Bongo Maffin fame about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

Government's suggestions to avoid grey-listing could be problematic to NPOs

10 October 2022 6:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to William Bird, director at Media Monitoring Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] Here's why the Sonos Sub Mini is worth every cent of its R11K price-tag

10 October 2022 6:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© piren/123rf.com

SA delegation attend New York seminar to convince investors of SA's potential

10 October 2022 5:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at JSE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Transnet port terminal at the Durban Container Terminal. Picture: Transnet.

SA economy can't afford a strike at Transnet says Steel & Engineering Federation

10 October 2022 4:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?

10 October 2022 2:02 PM

The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© glebstock/123rf.com

How to be a digital nomad, traveling the world while working remotely

10 October 2022 12:02 PM

The world is your oyster. All you need is itchy feet, a computer, and an internet connection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

There was no 'bugging device' in Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s car

10 October 2022 10:20 AM

The circuit board De Ruyter found in his car is NOT a spying device, according to experts who studied pictures of the device.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How SMEs can thrive during loadshedding with Old Mutual

10 October 2022 8:14 AM

An Old Mutual exec highlights how SMEs can optimize their business operations despite loadshedding - with SMEgo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolworths. Picture: Facebook

Woolworths goes plastic-free at the tills

9 October 2022 11:25 AM

Don't be surprised to find you can't get a plastic bag when you visit your nearest Woolworths this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

Raemondo Lessing hits the waves. Picture: Supplied

Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time

10 October 2022 7:21 AM

South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Sorapop Udomsri/ 123rf.com

Wednesday panel: how are professional athletes handling the pressure?

5 October 2022 8:01 AM

Professional sport can be an extremely high-pressure environment which can lead to players seeking out unhealthy coping mechanisms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The University of the Western Cape to launch She-Bobo - a home for junior girls' football. Picture: UWC/Twitter

UWC’s ‘She-Bobo’ league, aims to equalise opportunity for junior girls' soccer

3 October 2022 12:02 PM

Abarder, the pioneer behind She-Bobo, said the establishment of this league was a response to the serious lack of competitive football for young girls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

1,700 young footballers participate in 2022 Kapstadt Cup

28 September 2022 5:18 PM

The competition attracted 1,700 young players between the ages of 7 and 20 years old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks vs Wallabies in Australia on 3 September 2022. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks

Why do Springboks games sell out, but nobody watches Bafana Bafana?

28 September 2022 12:19 PM

Try and find a ticket to watch the Springboks – you cannot. Try and find people at a Bafana Bafana game – you cannot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cycling SA's Elrick Kulsen giving Toni Mould a few pointers at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Photo: Supplied.

Sparse funding has a debilitating impact on SA's para-athletes

27 September 2022 10:35 AM

Funding for women's sport and para-sports has been a contentious talking point in the country recently, with many top athletes juggling careers and having other hurdles to overcome, to represent the national team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

Kapstadt CUP offers scouting opportunities for CPT's future soccer stars

26 September 2022 2:05 PM

The 2022 edition of the Kapstadt CUP will pit together 120 teams in 10 age groups from under 7 to under 20..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer

26 September 2022 12:08 PM

The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi scores again. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks

Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy

24 September 2022 7:07 PM

Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters across the country saying, “We can't thank the people of South Africa enough especially on Heritage Day."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Stormers celebrate their victory over the Bull in the URC final on 18 June 2022. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

We've almost got a golden generation of youngsters - Stormers head coach Dobson

23 September 2022 9:44 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke with Stormers head coach John Dobson ahead of the start of the team's United Rugby Championship title defence on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

FILE: South Africa and France flags seen ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the Union buildings where he will be hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Pictures: GCIS

IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy

7 October 2022 6:40 AM

The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ozkanozmen/123rf.com

Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique

30 September 2022 12:04 PM

Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ancient Egyptian artifact 'owned' by the British Museum. Picture: facebook.com/britishmuseum

How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage

21 September 2022 2:12 PM

Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fraction of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© iamzews/123rf.com

Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place

16 September 2022 1:33 PM

The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ 06photo/123rf.com

Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day

14 September 2022 5:14 PM

Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© homeros/123rf.com

Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia'

14 September 2022 7:37 AM

A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

©chrisdorney/123RF.COM

The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign

9 September 2022 12:44 PM

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aerial image of Stone Town, Zanzibar @ margo1778/123rf.com

Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub

7 September 2022 6:09 PM

Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flag of Ethiopia. © Wasan Ritthawon/123rf.com

Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again?

7 September 2022 12:07 PM

A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Non-bank finance is key in ESG

7 September 2022 6:57 AM

While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Electricity metre tampering costing Eskom and municipalities dearly

Local

[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?

Business Lifestyle

[WATCH] Baboons escape the heat, enjoy impromptu pool party

Local

EWN Highlights

Transnet strike set to be a further blow for economy - CoCT's Vos

11 October 2022 7:48 AM

DA wants review of ministerial handbook

11 October 2022 7:43 AM

Cosatu: Scrap vulgar and tone deaf perks for Cabinet ministers

11 October 2022 7:34 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA