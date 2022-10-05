Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights
Analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', with an Africa news update on The Money Show.
- Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)
- SA's Patrice Motsepe, President of CAF, announced on Friday that Guinea had been stripped of its hosting rights
Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), according to an article on website Inside the Games.
The bidding process has to be re-opened after Guinea was stripped of its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.
South Africa's Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), made the announcement in Conakry on Friday.
"I had insisted that that message should not go public - I should come personally here", he said.
"CAF is going to ask to receive new bids because the infrastructure and facilities are not appropriate or ready for CAF to host the 2025 Nations Cup in Guinea, and that's the basis of the decision."Patrice Motsepe, President - Confederation of African Football
The government that came to power in Guinea a coup in September last year, had expressed its commitment to hosting the tournament.
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, Author of 'Africa Bounces Back'.
Guinea had a coup and although the military junta committed that they will be able to host the competition but Patrice Motsepe and Afcon are saying 'no, wait a minute, we are not satisfied with the progress being made'.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
Motsepe said, reassuring the government, 'if you get your act together you can be line to bid for the 2027 competition', but for the 2025 one they're out of the running.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
So Morocco, having hosted the women's championship, is the favourite to get that goal.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
Scroll up to listen to Kgomoeswana on Africa Business Focus (Afcon discussion at 8:26)
Source : @CAF_Online/Twitter
