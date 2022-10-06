'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Transport month: Cost of living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
George Mienie CEO of AutoTrader
Kate Elliot - CEO at Right to Repair SA
Today at 11:30
Loyiso Gola in studio
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Loyiso Gola
Today at 13:10
On the couch: 25@25 - Kirsten Pienaar - 25 year old opera singer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kirsten Pienaar
Today at 13:40
CarTalk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 14:35
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:40
Pensioners going hungry due to government incompetence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dion George. DA Shadow Minister of Finance
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Parents have a dinosaur bone to pick with Dino Expo organisers Parents feel dinosaur exhibition - Dine Expo dismally failed to deliver to the high expectations, and organisers of the event are... 12 October 2022 8:52 AM
Health Dept trying to end J&J contract to avoid paying for late vaccines The government wants to end its contract with Johnson & Johnson in order to avoid paying for over 11 million COVID-19 vaccine dose... 12 October 2022 7:27 AM
How will the Transnet strike impact businesses and the economy? The Transnet strike is going on to a week as workers and employers remain deadlocked on wage negotiations. 12 October 2022 6:19 AM
View all Local
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA cha... 11 October 2022 6:08 PM
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed? In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made... 11 October 2022 11:52 AM
DA to table no-confidence motion against its own WC Legislature Speaker Democratic Alliance caucus leader, Alan Winde, has confirmed he plans to table a no-confidence vote in Speaker Masizole Mnqasela. 10 October 2022 8:11 AM
View all Politics
Should 27 December be declared a public holiday this year? With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, Fedusa is lobbying for an additional public holiday in December, so we do not miss o... 12 October 2022 8:51 AM
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia. 12 October 2022 8:14 AM
Government pensioners in dire straits after huge tax deduction Lester Kiewit speaks to Phumzile Mda, CFO at GPAA Government Pensions Administration Agency. 12 October 2022 6:42 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
Why are TV shows about serial killers and crime so popular? John Perlman speaks to Professor Gerard Labuschagne, former head profiler at the SAPS and author of the book 'Profile Diaries'. 11 October 2022 6:08 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Wednesday panel: how are professional athletes handling the pressure? Professional sport can be an extremely high-pressure environment which can lead to players seeking out unhealthy coping mechanisms... 5 October 2022 8:01 AM
View all Sport
Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback This past weekend, Rocking the Daisies, one of the largest music festivals in South Africa made its return after being postponed f... 11 October 2022 1:54 PM
Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground. 8 October 2022 2:03 PM
Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall Every week on Unlock the Cape, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus shows you the hottest spots around Cape Town. 6 October 2022 2:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Crimea revenge attack: 'Russia fights against civilians rather than soldiers' Missiles rained on Ukrainian cities on Monday. Russia says it's the 'first episode' of its response to the Crimea bridge attack. 11 October 2022 8:09 AM
Ukraine attack on Russia-annexed Crimea ‘a symbol of seizure of Crimea’- Expert Mike Wills spoke to Keir Giles, an expert on security issues affecting Russia, on Ukraine’s recent attack on Russia’s bridge to Cr... 11 October 2022 4:49 AM
View all World
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
View all Africa
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 11:52 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert

6 October 2022 4:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
National Assembly
The Money Show
Land expropriation without compensation
Bruce Whitfield
Land reform
Land expropriation bill
Land expropriation
land audit
Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform
Bulelwa Mabasa

The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Bulelwa Mabasa, member of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.

- The thorny issue of land reform is under the spotlight again after the National Assembly's adoption of the Expropriation Bill

- The Bill introduces five instances where nil compensation could be paid for expropriated land, something which is not accommodated in our Constitution

- Expropriation is not the be-all and end-all of land reform says Bulelwa Mabasa, and government also has other tools at its disposal

The Expropriation Bill was passed by the National Assembly last week,

Objections were recorded from the DA, EFF, IFP, Freedom Front Plus and African Christian Democratic Party.

The DA and Agri SA have said they would challenge the constitutionality of the Bill if it is signed into law in its current form.

Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com
Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com

The Money Show asks Bulelwa Mabasa, member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel, to explain the context of the controversy around the Bill.

In a nutshell, the Bill proposes making it possible for the government to appropriate land without compensation.

RELATED: ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation'

Given that this involves amending the Constitution - a process which has already failed - it's unlikely the Bill in its present form will pass Constitutional must Mabasa says.

"What the Constitution envisages is that expropriation is possible, and it must be linked with compensation even if that compensation is below market value."

Mabasa says the Bill basically tries to circumvent this fact.

It actually is at odds with the principle of subsidiarity, and administrative and constitutional law, which simply means that you can't have primary legislation such as the Constitution being undermined by introducing secondary legislation that is at odds with the primary legislation.

Bulelwa Mabasa, Member - Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform

Mabasa says it's important to understand that expropriation is "not the entire land reform project" in South Africa.

She cites examples of other tools the government has at its disposal to boost the land reform process.

It should be providing people with proper and secure land rights.... an introduction of a redistribution act that allows people to know what land is needed where, and who is it given to and for what purpose.

Bulelwa Mabasa, Member - Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform

The multiple issues of land reform have been identified... we have made certain recommendations. Expropriation is not the be-all and end-all... It is only one tool and government CAN use it in order to make land reform available, but it has to do so within a framework that makes it possible for land to be purchased at less than market value where required.

Bulelwa Mabasa, Member - Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform

The Expropriation Bill introduces five instances where nil compensation could be paid, including "speculative land" which is lying fallow, state-owned land not being used for its core purpose and land or buildings that have seemingly been abandoned.

Some of these cases are complex because South Africa has such a poor land rights record system Mabasa says.

She adds that race does not have to be indicated when a property is purchased.

My submission and my view is that the current framing of our Constitution allows for less than market value compensation, but it doesn't allow for an out-and-out zero compensation regime.

Bulelwa Mabasa, Member - Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform

Scroll up to listen to Mabasa's detailed argument




6 October 2022 4:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
National Assembly
The Money Show
Land expropriation without compensation
Bruce Whitfield
Land reform
Land expropriation bill
Land expropriation
land audit
Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform
Bulelwa Mabasa

More from Business

Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year. Picture: Eliza from Pixabay

Should 27 December be declared a public holiday this year?

12 October 2022 8:51 AM

With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, Fedusa is lobbying for an additional public holiday in December, so we do not miss out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip

12 October 2022 8:14 AM

Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: gepf.gov.za

Government pensioners in dire straits after huge tax deduction

12 October 2022 6:42 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Phumzile Mda, CFO at GPAA Government Pensions Administration Agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

How will the Transnet strike impact businesses and the economy?

12 October 2022 6:19 AM

The Transnet strike is going on to a week as workers and employers remain deadlocked on wage negotiations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from The Courier Guy ad posted on Facebook (From PKs to pronunciation class!) @TheCourierGuy

[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero

11 October 2022 7:25 PM

The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of blueberry harvst @ khaligo/123rf.com

Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA

11 October 2022 6:08 PM

If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA chair Justin Mudge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mangostar/123rf.com

Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind

11 October 2022 5:23 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanlam looking to acquire major stake in Medscheme owner AfroCentric

11 October 2022 5:08 PM

Sanlam says the deal would allow it to provide a "more holistic" product offering including medical aid, health insurance and administration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peshkov/123rf.com

Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'

11 October 2022 4:38 PM

In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Port Control harbour in Cape Town. Picture: Eyewitness News

'Ports strike worse for SA than load shedding'

11 October 2022 10:02 AM

Workers are threatening to incapacitate Transnet, which would spell doom for South Africa’s ailing economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Image of blueberry harvst @ khaligo/123rf.com

Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA

11 October 2022 6:08 PM

If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA chair Justin Mudge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?

11 October 2022 11:52 AM

In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @Mnqasela/Twitter.

DA to table no-confidence motion against its own WC Legislature Speaker

10 October 2022 8:11 AM

Democratic Alliance caucus leader, Alan Winde, has confirmed he plans to table a no-confidence vote in Speaker Masizole Mnqasela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lady Rosemead rescued by Animal Welfare Society South Africa https://www.facebook.com/awsphilippi

'We can't allow this' - animal welfare excluded from Lottery funding

8 October 2022 4:14 PM

It simply is not good enough to abandon the animal welfare sector altogether says CoCT's JP Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former South African President Jacob Zuma removes his eyeglasses as he addresses the media at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal on 4 July 2021. Picture: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison

7 October 2022 12:24 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pjirawat/123rf.com

New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA

7 October 2022 11:52 AM

The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Joburg Mayor Dada Morero. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: JHB Mayor say water shortage 'is not a major crisis'

6 October 2022 12:17 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa

6 October 2022 3:57 AM

It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: robath/123rf.com

The Midday Report Express: Analysing Gauteng's crumbling coalition government

4 October 2022 2:43 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: @mphophalatse1/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Former JHB mayor explains action to overturn ousting

4 October 2022 12:57 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

.Image Credit: instagram.com/madonna

Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering

12 October 2022 9:16 AM

The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mabrach/123rf.com

Parents have a dinosaur bone to pick with Dino Expo organisers

12 October 2022 8:52 AM

Parents feel dinosaur exhibition - Dine Expo dismally failed to deliver to the high expectations, and organisers of the event are currently under investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. © Volodymyr Kalyniuk/123rf

Health Dept trying to end J&J contract to avoid paying for late vaccines

12 October 2022 7:27 AM

The government wants to end its contract with Johnson & Johnson in order to avoid paying for over 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

How will the Transnet strike impact businesses and the economy?

12 October 2022 6:19 AM

The Transnet strike is going on to a week as workers and employers remain deadlocked on wage negotiations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smartphone. Picture: Pixabay.com

DA: Sassa's smartphone requirement highlights COVID grant's accessibility issues

11 October 2022 4:40 PM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has rejected the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) requirement for R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant recipients to own a smartphone to access their electronic fund transfer (EFT) option.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peshkov/123rf.com

Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'

11 October 2022 4:38 PM

In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate

11 October 2022 4:36 PM

Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SAPS members. Picture: © ruramos/123rf.com

'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'

11 October 2022 1:30 PM

Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary

SA's under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary sets sights on new world record

11 October 2022 12:11 PM

Mental health advocate Amber Fillary's announcement of her latest record attempt coincides with World Mental Health Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?

11 October 2022 11:52 AM

In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How will the Transnet strike impact businesses and the economy?

Business Local

Government pensioners in dire straits after huge tax deduction

Business

[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero

Business Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

CT police probing deadly mass shooting in Harare, Khayelitsha

12 October 2022 9:49 AM

Nzimande denies hiding report on corruption at National Skills Fund

12 October 2022 9:38 AM

NPA not ruling out more arrests in Joburg case involving 6 bodies

12 October 2022 9:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA