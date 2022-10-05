PhD student’s fynbos research could potentially relieve anxiety and depression





Pippa Hudson spoke to Kaylan Reddy, a PhD student in the Department of Botany and Zoology at Stellenbosch University to share details on his research on fynbos plants.

A great deal of his research is inspired by how plants have always been a part of his upbringing.

Reddy's work applies a specific focus on a sedative called Sceletium, also known as "kanna "and "kougoed" – a succulent plant found in South Africa that was used by indigenous people for stress relief and relaxation.

The Khoi and the San people mainly used it as a hunger and thirst depressant on long journeys but, on occasion, it was taken as a mood elevator, he said.

He plans to investigate and use chemistry to aid mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.

Then I came across Sceletium – a traditional plant used by the Khoi and San people in the Western Cape… Kaylan Reddy, PhD student - Stellenbosch University

Picture: Stellenbosch University/Facebook.

My research is looking at how the chemistry between these different populations compares. Kaylan Reddy, PhD student - Stellenbosch University

Reddy will join several ecology and conservation speakers at the FynbosLife Fair on 9 October 20200. He will cover the topic of fynbos medicine.

