PhD student’s fynbos research could potentially relieve anxiety and depression
Pippa Hudson spoke to Kaylan Reddy, a PhD student in the Department of Botany and Zoology at Stellenbosch University to share details on his research on fynbos plants.
A great deal of his research is inspired by how plants have always been a part of his upbringing.
Reddy's work applies a specific focus on a sedative called Sceletium, also known as "kanna "and "kougoed" – a succulent plant found in South Africa that was used by indigenous people for stress relief and relaxation.
The Khoi and the San people mainly used it as a hunger and thirst depressant on long journeys but, on occasion, it was taken as a mood elevator, he said.
He plans to investigate and use chemistry to aid mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.
Then I came across Sceletium – a traditional plant used by the Khoi and San people in the Western Cape…Kaylan Reddy, PhD student - Stellenbosch University
My research is looking at how the chemistry between these different populations compares.Kaylan Reddy, PhD student - Stellenbosch University
Reddy will join several ecology and conservation speakers at the FynbosLife Fair on 9 October 20200. He will cover the topic of fynbos medicine.
Listen to the full audio for more.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/stellenboschuniversity/photos/a.117968502420/10159709392272421
More from Lifestyle
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of load shedding
After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.Read More
What it's really like working at UCT's Law Clinic
Law can be one of the most demanding professions in the world, but it can also be one of the most rewarding.Read More
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?
The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise.Read More
How to be a digital nomad, traveling the world while working remotely
The world is your oyster. All you need is itchy feet, a computer, and an internet connection.Read More
SA marks Garden Day, celebrating the achievements of gardeners
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to this year's ambassadors Geronimo de Klerk and Siyabonga Stengana about Garden Day.Read More
Visitors urged to use alternative entry gates to Kruger after tourist murder
SANParks made the plea after a German tourist was shot dead in an attack on a vehicle near the Kruger National Park's Numbi entrance this week.Read More
Cape Town makes the top 10 list of best travel destinations in the world
Readers of Condé Nast Traveller rate Cape Town as the ninth best city in the world, just beating India's Mumbai.Read More
[PHOTOS] Meet Fenrir, officially the world's tallest living domestic cat
The loveable 2-year-old Savannah cat measures almost 50 cm, earning him the Guinness World Records 2023 title of tallest living domestic cat.Read More
Shaky global economy? Pink diamond fetches over R1 billion on auction
The winning bid for the Williamson Pink Star set a new per-carat price world record at the Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.Read More