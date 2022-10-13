Look Before You Leap Offshore





Author: Linda Sherlock: Executive Head, PPS Wealth Advisory and Business Development

Global uncertainty has seen a movement from market-related asset classes to cash or near-cash investments. Or due to specific events, be it continual blackouts, investment downgrades or riots – people speedily want to externalise their funds offshore.

In thinking global, the choice of rand-based offshore investments or hard currency offshore investments utilising the various offshore investment allowances will be guided by several factors. These include reducing your emerging market risk in South Africa, leveraging the plethora of investment opportunities in the global stock markets, hedging against a weakening rand currency, and possibly moving to another country in the future.

The legacy and estate planning around these are key to making your decision about rand-based or hard currency offshore investing. More specifically, the hard currency, given that countries have their succession laws, tax and tax residency, situs tax and what is known as probate.

Probate relates to the administration of a deceased person’s Will or estate, and the key to this process is the existence, validation, and authenticity of the Will itself. Like situs and succession planning, probate is jurisdiction-dependent.

At PPS, we continue to engage our members on a well-constructed goal-based approach to investing, including the necessary diversification and risk management of local and global investment opportunities. Your financial planner or wealth manager has an immediate and long-term role to play. The overall objective is to assist you in navigating uncertainty and volatility and staying on course to your goal-based outcomes and remove the possible polarisation to help keep you and your family anchored in the outcomes you have planned for.

In a nutshell, diversification of your portfolio and risk by including externalised offshore in your investments requires understanding cross-border or jurisdictional laws that may impact you and your legacy in the future.

