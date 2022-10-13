Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
The Hood Hang Out
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Venetia Orgill
Today at 08:07
The desperate parent, the cute child and the begging bowl
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nuraan Osman - Director at Ihata Shelter
Patric Solomons - Director at Molo Songololo
Luke Lamprecht - Advocacy manager at Women and Men Against Child Abuse
Today at 09:15
What's the benefits of citizenship by investment (CBI) programme for South Africans?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Micha Emmet
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Loop Taxi App
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Jamie Wyngaard
Today at 10:05
Heritage Hour: mentalism & 'magic' with Larry Soffer
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Larry Soffer - Mentalist at ...
Today at 11:05
President Ramaphosa & leadership or lack there off
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 11:32
A Champagne conversation with Moët & Chandon's with Amine Ghanem
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Amine Ghanem - winemaker at Moët & Chandon
No Items to show
Look Before You Leap Offshore

* 13 October 2022 3:18 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Offshore
Global stock markets
Register for the PPS Wealth Advisory Offshore Forum
Look Before You Leap Offshore
rand-based offshore investments
PPS Wealth Advisory

With uncertainty being a new global norm, investing in these volatile times often leads to some emotional but polarised decisions.

Author: Linda Sherlock: Executive Head, PPS Wealth Advisory and Business Development

Global uncertainty has seen a movement from market-related asset classes to cash or near-cash investments. Or due to specific events, be it continual blackouts, investment downgrades or riots – people speedily want to externalise their funds offshore.

In thinking global, the choice of rand-based offshore investments or hard currency offshore investments utilising the various offshore investment allowances will be guided by several factors. These include reducing your emerging market risk in South Africa, leveraging the plethora of investment opportunities in the global stock markets, hedging against a weakening rand currency, and possibly moving to another country in the future.

The legacy and estate planning around these are key to making your decision about rand-based or hard currency offshore investing. More specifically, the hard currency, given that countries have their succession laws, tax and tax residency, situs tax and what is known as probate.

Probate relates to the administration of a deceased person’s Will or estate, and the key to this process is the existence, validation, and authenticity of the Will itself. Like situs and succession planning, probate is jurisdiction-dependent.

At PPS, we continue to engage our members on a well-constructed goal-based approach to investing, including the necessary diversification and risk management of local and global investment opportunities. Your financial planner or wealth manager has an immediate and long-term role to play. The overall objective is to assist you in navigating uncertainty and volatility and staying on course to your goal-based outcomes and remove the possible polarisation to help keep you and your family anchored in the outcomes you have planned for.

In a nutshell, diversification of your portfolio and risk by including externalised offshore in your investments requires understanding cross-border or jurisdictional laws that may impact you and your legacy in the future.

Look before you leap offshore. **Register for the PPS Wealth Advisory Offshore Forum and find out how offshore investing can be included in your financial plan.**

DISCLAIMER

Kindly note that this article does not constitute financial advice and is provided purely for information purposes. In terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, an FSP should not provide advice to investors without an appropriate risk analysis and thorough examination of a client’s particular financial situation. The information, opinions and any communication from PPS, whether written, oral or implied are expressed in good faith and not intended as investment advice, neither do they constitute an offer or solicitation in any manner. PPS is a licensed life insurer, controlling company and an authorised FSP.




