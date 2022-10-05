Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Today at 08:07
Bonteheuwel woman killed, allegedly by drunk driver.
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Angus McKenzie
Today at 08:21
Feedback on plea for chess sets
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michelle Bagley
Today at 09:15
IPID & criminal cops
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 09:40
Trains back on track?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Mental Health Awareness Month: How Panda uses a mobile app to grant access to mental health support and resources
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Alon Lits - ‎General Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa at Uber
Today at 10:30
The benefits of Cupping Therapy
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr Junaid Rawoot - Founder at The Acupuncture Centre
Today at 11:05
Carguard survey
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:35
Taste Test Tuesday with Chiffon Cafe
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Christine Hu
Home
arrow_forward
Local

World Teachers Day: 'Successful teachers want to see their children do well'

5 October 2022 5:26 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Education
Jonathan Jansen
SADTU
World Teachers Day
Department of Basic Ecucation

5 October marks World Teachers Day and despite their ardent labour teachers are not often rewarded for their challenging work.

Mike Wills spoke to Jonathan Jansen, professor of education at Stellenbosch University to discuss the challenges faced by South African educators.

Educators’ status, remuneration and working conditions in South Africa continue to be under review.

Jansen said in spite of the emotional, mental and sometimes physical challenges faced by some of the country’s teachers, they still persevere to produce great students.

The bottom line is any successful teacher wants to see their pupils excel, he added.

That is why I think a lot of teachers do it, it’s the kick you get out of seeing your children grow, develop and become great citizens.

Jonathan Jansen, Professor of education - Stellenbosch University

Meanwhile, South Africa, which has approximately 400,000 teachers spread across 26 000 schools, is facing a teacher shortage.

Sub-Saharan Africa needs 60.3 million educators in order to obtain the goal of primary universal education by 2030.

Jansen said the teaching profession needs more regulation.

I have said for years that we need to have a system in which just like how you accredit your lawyers or accountants, you accredit your teachers.

Jonathan Jansen, Professor of education - Stellenbosch University
© sunshineseeds/123rf.com
© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.




