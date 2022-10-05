World Teachers Day: 'Successful teachers want to see their children do well'
Mike Wills spoke to Jonathan Jansen, professor of education at Stellenbosch University to discuss the challenges faced by South African educators.
Educators’ status, remuneration and working conditions in South Africa continue to be under review.
Jansen said in spite of the emotional, mental and sometimes physical challenges faced by some of the country’s teachers, they still persevere to produce great students.
The bottom line is any successful teacher wants to see their pupils excel, he added.
That is why I think a lot of teachers do it, it’s the kick you get out of seeing your children grow, develop and become great citizens.Jonathan Jansen, Professor of education - Stellenbosch University
Meanwhile, South Africa, which has approximately 400,000 teachers spread across 26 000 schools, is facing a teacher shortage.
Sub-Saharan Africa needs 60.3 million educators in order to obtain the goal of primary universal education by 2030.
Jansen said the teaching profession needs more regulation.
I have said for years that we need to have a system in which just like how you accredit your lawyers or accountants, you accredit your teachers.Jonathan Jansen, Professor of education - Stellenbosch University
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sunshineseeds/sunshineseeds2006/sunshineseeds200606606/149505951-johannesburg-south-africa-october-26-2011-african-children-in-primary-school-classroom.jpg
