



Africa Melane spoke to director at One Percent Accounting and Auditing, Eugene Bekker, about how they are helping to register small businesses.

One Percent Accounting is helping businesses with registration and accounting support .

Growth and development of small businesses can positively impact economic growth in South Africa.

Image: © ordinary042/123rf.com

The pandemic had a devastating impact on many small businesses, which play such an important role in the country’s economy.

One Percent Accounting is aiming to help these small businesses by registering 50 new businesses free of charge.

One Percent founder, Eugene Bekker, said was their way of helping and giving back to the community and giving businesses an opportunity to grow.

For the past two years, it has just been economic turmoil for [entrepreneurs] and we want to give back to them. Eugene Bekker, Director - One Percent Accounting and Auditing

In addition to registering the businesses, he said they will also be offering professional accounting and auditing assistance.

Anyone wanting to apply for this opportunity can do so on the One Percent Accounting website by clicking get started and following the prompts, said Bekker.

This article first appeared on 702 : Giving back to small businesses