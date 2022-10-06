Missing Philippi siblings reunited with their mother
It was a happy ending for a Phillipi mother who was reunited with her children who had gone missing for a day.
Asiphe Wonxi left her two daughters and son, aged 11, 4, and 2, on their own and went to work as a nightshift security guard on Monday evening.
That night, witnesses reported they heard a male and female voice at the door.
But when Wonxi came home from her shift, she found her children gone.
The incident took place in the Malema informal settlement in Brown's Farm.
The mother then alerted the neighbours, who assisted in a search for the missing kids.
But in a odd twist, it turned out the mother's aunt had taken the girls to 'teach her a lesson' about safety.
She said she wanted the mother to understand that the children should not be left alone when there's no one to safeguard the kids. She wanted her to know she must find someone to look after them, not just leave them at home alone.Dumisani Qwebe, Nyanga CPF secretary
For parents from impoverished backgrounds, the issue of childcare during working hours is always a difficult decision to make, as they are faced with, amongst other things the inability to afford safe and reliable childcare.
We told the mother to leave the children with the neighbour. She said she never thought of that and will now start leaving them with someone.Dumisani Qwebe, Nyanga CPF secretary
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_61943254_-eddy-bear-lies-on-the-road.html?vti=nxyp54ofqev7puty6o-1-5
More from Local
DA: Sassa's smartphone requirement highlights COVID grant's accessibility issues
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has rejected the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) requirement for R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant recipients to own a smartphone to access their electronic fund transfer (EFT) option.Read More
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate
Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.Read More
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'
In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.Read More
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'
Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.Read More
SA's under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary sets sights on new world record
Mental health advocate Amber Fillary's announcement of her latest record attempt coincides with World Mental Health Day.Read More
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?
In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.Read More
[WATCH] Mind your manners: Woman asks huge baboon to 'please' leave hotel room
"Please go...udl'ushukela?" - The video show the sugar-eating baboon obeying the woman's request that it leave her room.Read More
Why is the drunk driving message not being driven home to Cape Town motorists?
Last week, drunk driving arrests doubled from the previous week, and this week the trend continued.Read More
Bonteheuwel community in shock after horror accident claims teen's life
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie about the death of a girl in a drunken driving accident.Read More