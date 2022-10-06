Streaming issues? Report here
Missing Philippi siblings reunited with their mother

6 October 2022 8:04 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nyanga CPF chair Dumisani Qwebe about the safe return of three siblings thought to have been kidnapped.
It was a happy ending for a Phillipi mother who was reunited with her children who had gone missing for a day.

Asiphe Wonxi left her two daughters and son, aged 11, 4, and 2, on their own and went to work as a nightshift security guard on Monday evening.

That night, witnesses reported they heard a male and female voice at the door.

But when Wonxi came home from her shift, she found her children gone.

The incident took place in the Malema informal settlement in Brown's Farm.

The mother then alerted the neighbours, who assisted in a search for the missing kids.

But in a odd twist, it turned out the mother's aunt had taken the girls to 'teach her a lesson' about safety.

She said she wanted the mother to understand that the children should not be left alone when there's no one to safeguard the kids. She wanted her to know she must find someone to look after them, not just leave them at home alone.

Dumisani Qwebe, Nyanga CPF secretary

For parents from impoverished backgrounds, the issue of childcare during working hours is always a difficult decision to make, as they are faced with, amongst other things the inability to afford safe and reliable childcare.

We told the mother to leave the children with the neighbour. She said she never thought of that and will now start leaving them with someone.

Dumisani Qwebe, Nyanga CPF secretary

Scroll up for the interview.




Share this:
