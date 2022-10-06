Camps Bay double shooting shows reality of organised crime: Ward Councilor





Lester Kiewet spoke to Nicola Jowell, ward councillor and founding member at Devils Peak Vredehoek Watch, about a double shooting in Camps Bay.

*The Ward Councillor says one of the victims was targeted while the other was caught in the crossfire.

Jowel said this is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of organised crime.

Picture: Pexels.com

Jowell said it was very worrying to see this type of violence at a popular local and tourist spot in the Mother City.

She said the incident is devastating and also a stark reminder of the crime and violence experienced by many in Cape Town.

This is the reality that many Capetonians live with on a daily basis and the fact is there are just too many illegal guns out there and a lack of control over organised crime. Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for Camps Bay

