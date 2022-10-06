Camps Bay double shooting shows reality of organised crime: Ward Councilor
Lester Kiewet spoke to Nicola Jowell, ward councillor and founding member at Devils Peak Vredehoek Watch, about a double shooting in Camps Bay.
*The Ward Councillor says one of the victims was targeted while the other was caught in the crossfire.
- Jowel said this is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of organised crime.
Jowell said it was very worrying to see this type of violence at a popular local and tourist spot in the Mother City.
She said the incident is devastating and also a stark reminder of the crime and violence experienced by many in Cape Town.
This is the reality that many Capetonians live with on a daily basis and the fact is there are just too many illegal guns out there and a lack of control over organised crime.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for Camps Bay
Jowell says one of the victims was targetted while the other was caught in the crossfire.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
DA: Sassa's smartphone requirement highlights COVID grant's accessibility issues
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has rejected the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) requirement for R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant recipients to own a smartphone to access their electronic fund transfer (EFT) option.Read More
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate
Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.Read More
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'
In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.Read More
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'
Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.Read More
SA's under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary sets sights on new world record
Mental health advocate Amber Fillary's announcement of her latest record attempt coincides with World Mental Health Day.Read More
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?
In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.Read More
[WATCH] Mind your manners: Woman asks huge baboon to 'please' leave hotel room
"Please go...udl'ushukela?" - The video show the sugar-eating baboon obeying the woman's request that it leave her room.Read More
Why is the drunk driving message not being driven home to Cape Town motorists?
Last week, drunk driving arrests doubled from the previous week, and this week the trend continued.Read More
Bonteheuwel community in shock after horror accident claims teen's life
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie about the death of a girl in a drunken driving accident.Read More