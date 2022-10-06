Electric bikes and scooters in Cape Town. Are they legal?





Lester Kiewit spoke to JP Smith, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security.

Image of delivery bike posted by MotionAds on Facebook

There is so much that can be ordered online nowadays.

What's more, whatever you order can be delivered within an hour to one day.

If you are willing to pay a generally reasonable delivery charge, you can get pretty much anything, from groceries to fast food to electronics.

So, inherent to a delivery economy is the need for delivery vehicles. With a lot of the smaller, within the hour type deliveries, Kiewit has taken note that e-bikes have become very popular. And he is not loving it!

According to Kiewit, e-bikes are a skirting the line between being vehicular traffic or not. They ramp up onto pavements, drift between cars, make unsafe u-turns and make turns without indicating. Basically, he feels they're a menace.

So this self-professed curmudgeon asks, should e-bikes involved in the delivery economy be licensed or regulated?

Kiewit turned to Councillor JP Smith to get to the heart of the legalities surrounding e-bikes and similar vehicles.

The crux of the matter, according to Smith, is that at present they are legal to use on the roads, but their design specifics precludes them from being considered vehicles. And therein lies the rub.

We have to make sure that all of this stuff happens safely, that it doesn't drive everybody using the roads insane in the process. That it doesn't unnecessarily curtail the way the economy is changing because delivery services and online shopping, whether it's for food or other items, is becoming much more prevalent. JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

