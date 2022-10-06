Remember, remember...to get your fireworks permit for Guy Fawkes and Diwali
- Persons who would like to apply for a permit to host a firework display need to apply to the South African Police Service
- The import and sale of fireworks without the necessary permissions outlined in the Explosives Act is illegal
- In recent years, there has been a growing call for a ban on fireworks, but only national government has the authority to do so
Remember remember, the 5th of November...so goes the nursery rhyme about Guy Fawkes Gunpowder Plot which took place in London on the 5th November in 1605.
But, the City of Cape Town is reminding residents who wish to host a fireworks display for either Guy Fawkes night or Diwali - the festival of lights that they'll need to have a permit to do so.
Since 2019, the City no longer provides designated fireworks sites for Guy Fawkes, Diwali and New Year’s Eve.
"Last year, we still had a number of transgressions as residents continue to set off fireworks," says the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith.
If an application is approved by SAPS, a site inspection must by carried out by the Fire and Rescue Service to determine whether the site is safe for a fireworks display.
Additionally, permission needs to be sought from residents and businesses in the area, and strict conditions have to be adhered to to mitigate any potential risk to public health and safety.
In recent years there have been growing calls, especially from pet owners and nature lovers, to ban fireworks.
...Only national government has the authority to do so. Every year, our enforcement departments and animal welfare organisations have their hands full on these nights.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The public is reminded that the import and sale of fireworks without the necessary permissions outlined in the Explosives Act is illegal, as is the discharge of fireworks in an area not specifically designated for it, says the City.
To apply for a permit to host a firework display, email SAPS at capetown.explosives.cmrd@saps.gov.za.
