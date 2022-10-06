SA is not immune to terrorism - expert
Lester Kiewit speaks to Godfrey Ramuhala, a lecturer in strategic studies at the Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University, about the threat of domestic terrorism in South Africa.
The terror and extremist debate has been resuscitated after right wing pastor, Harry Knoesen, was sentenced to two life sentences last week for plotting to overthrow the government in Mpumalanga.
During his trial, it emerged he planned to carry out attacks on black people between December 2018 and November 2019.
Knoesen is the leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement and his motivation was driven by extreme racist and religious views.
He claimed that God had ordained that he should reclaim the country for white people.
In June, Knoesen was convicted on five counts of contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorism and Related Activities Act, incitement to carry out a terrorist attack in South Africa, soliciting support or recruiting persons to carry out terrorist attacks in South Africa, and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Godfrey Ramuhala, a lecturer in strategic studies at the Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University, said South Africa, like other countries, was vulnerable.
As a country, we might be oblivious to the reality, but we do face a real threat and danger. No country in this global system is immune to violent, extremist, religious or terrorist type attacks.Godfrey Ramuhala, Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University
One cannot say the threat is imminent but as a state in the African context, we most likely have a potential threat. South Africa has a large immigrant population and these people come with many security issues.Godfrey Ramuhala, Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University
South Africa is known for its political violence, but terrorism and violent extremism has not been a security threat as yet.
While some believe the extreme right wing voices in South Africa have been neutralised by the negotiated settlement of 1994, experts like Ramuhala believe the country can easily be destabilised by terrorism.
To just simply assume that right-wing extremist groups have accepted the outcome is foolhardy. People become radicalised with genuine reasons, like feeling left out of governance. This can lead to a form of radicalisation along religious lines or political lines.Godfrey Ramuhala, Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University
We shouldn't rest on our laurels. Just because there's been some convictions, it doesn't mean the right wing extremist elements have died. They haven't died...they're part and parcel of our society. That threat remains ever present.Godfrey Ramuhala, Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University
Scroll up for the interview.
More from Local
DA: Sassa's smartphone requirement highlights COVID grant's accessibility issues
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has rejected the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) requirement for R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant recipients to own a smartphone to access their electronic fund transfer (EFT) option.Read More
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate
Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.Read More
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'
In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.Read More
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'
Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.Read More
SA's under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary sets sights on new world record
Mental health advocate Amber Fillary's announcement of her latest record attempt coincides with World Mental Health Day.Read More
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?
In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.Read More
[WATCH] Mind your manners: Woman asks huge baboon to 'please' leave hotel room
"Please go...udl'ushukela?" - The video show the sugar-eating baboon obeying the woman's request that it leave her room.Read More
Why is the drunk driving message not being driven home to Cape Town motorists?
Last week, drunk driving arrests doubled from the previous week, and this week the trend continued.Read More
Bonteheuwel community in shock after horror accident claims teen's life
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie about the death of a girl in a drunken driving accident.Read More