SA is not immune to terrorism - expert





Lester Kiewit speaks to Godfrey Ramuhala, a lecturer in strategic studies at the Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University, about the threat of domestic terrorism in South Africa.

The self-proclaimed leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, Harry Knoesen. Picture: SA Police Service/Facebook

The terror and extremist debate has been resuscitated after right wing pastor, Harry Knoesen, was sentenced to two life sentences last week for plotting to overthrow the government in Mpumalanga.

During his trial, it emerged he planned to carry out attacks on black people between December 2018 and November 2019.

Knoesen is the leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement and his motivation was driven by extreme racist and religious views.

He claimed that God had ordained that he should reclaim the country for white people.

In June, Knoesen was convicted on five counts of contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorism and Related Activities Act, incitement to carry out a terrorist attack in South Africa, soliciting support or recruiting persons to carry out terrorist attacks in South Africa, and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Godfrey Ramuhala, a lecturer in strategic studies at the Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University, said South Africa, like other countries, was vulnerable.

As a country, we might be oblivious to the reality, but we do face a real threat and danger. No country in this global system is immune to violent, extremist, religious or terrorist type attacks. Godfrey Ramuhala, Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University

One cannot say the threat is imminent but as a state in the African context, we most likely have a potential threat. South Africa has a large immigrant population and these people come with many security issues. Godfrey Ramuhala, Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University

South Africa is known for its political violence, but terrorism and violent extremism has not been a security threat as yet.

While some believe the extreme right wing voices in South Africa have been neutralised by the negotiated settlement of 1994, experts like Ramuhala believe the country can easily be destabilised by terrorism.

To just simply assume that right-wing extremist groups have accepted the outcome is foolhardy. People become radicalised with genuine reasons, like feeling left out of governance. This can lead to a form of radicalisation along religious lines or political lines. Godfrey Ramuhala, Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University

We shouldn't rest on our laurels. Just because there's been some convictions, it doesn't mean the right wing extremist elements have died. They haven't died...they're part and parcel of our society. That threat remains ever present. Godfrey Ramuhala, Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University

