Danish Ambassador to SA hosts multiparty delegation on coalition governance
Lester Kiewit spoke with Danish Ambassador to South Africa - Tobias Elling Rehfeld about coalition governments.
The last two local government elections - 2016 and 2021 saw the rise of coalition governance in South Africa.
Most recently, South Africans witnessed the collapse of the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty government in the City of Johannesburg, which led to the ousting of Mpho Phalatse as Mayor of Johannesburg - who was replaced by the ANC's Dada Morero.
Questions have since been raised about the efficacy of coalition governance, especially as the country heads to the 2024 elections.
What would happen if the ANC loses its majority in the National Assembly? Can political parties find a way to work together?
Lester Kiewit spoke with Tobias Elling Rehfeld, the Danish Ambassador to South Africa.
Rehfeld recently hosted a multiparty delegation on coalition governance. Denmark functions almost exclusively on coalition governments.
We have a different history, of course, in Denmark, but for hundreds of years we've only known coalition governments on the national level. And currently about 80 to 90% of all our municipalities are ruled by different forms of coalition governments.Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa
Scroll up for full audio.
