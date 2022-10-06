Why Kalky's is Kalk Bay's beloved fish and chip shop
Lester Kiewet spoke to the manager of Kalky's - George Mandalios about the history of the fish and chip shop.
-
Kalky's was established in 1996.
-
It is loved by locals and tourists in the area.
Kalky’s has been around since 1996 and is the first choice for so many in the area as a place to eat.
Despite its popularity, you never see any banners or adverts for the restaurant as with its history, people just know it is the place to be.
Mandalios said they do not need to advertise because with the Kalky’s reputation, they have no problem finding customers.
In his opinion, the reason Kalky’s is so popular is the service and most importantly, the quality of the food.
We use fresh ingredients for everything. The chips, the oil, everything is fresh.George Mandalios, manager of Kalky's
Many restaurants that are popular with tourists fall into the pattern of inflating prices for foreigners, but Kalky’s has remained steady and fair in its cost regardless of where you are from.
This even includes some of the celebrity guests that have been featured on the hall of fame, including President Cyril Ramaphosa who visited the restaurant twice before lockdown, according to Mandalios.
Listen to the audio above for more.
