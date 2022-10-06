Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams





Clarence Ford interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.

Taps are running dry in Johannesburg, not because of drought but because of ailing infrastructure and problems caused by load shedding

There is a run on bottled water as residents start to panic

Day Zero has arrived for hundreds of thousands of people in Johannesburg this week, as water systems were shut down to allow reservoirs to fill up again.

Johannesburg Water has implemented Stage 2 restrictions as announced by bulk supplier Rand Water.

Residents are relying on tanks to collect water, and wheelie bins filled with water, while those who can afford to are buying bottled water.

Africa’s richest city is facing this dire situation despite its dams being full at the start of the rainy season.

The problem is not a shortage of water… [it is the] age of the system and a lack of investment in infrastructure… We’ve known about these problems for a long time… [The problem] is closely allied with load shedding… Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

The water scarcity is affecting people across Johannesburg but appears to be worse in high-lying areas that rely on pumping stations that need electricity.

Eskom must exclude water infrastructure from load shedding, says Haffajee.

Shops that sell water are running out. There’s a real run on them by people who are panicked… The impact on life is tenfold the impact of not having electricity… Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

The old days of Joburgers washing their cars with hosepipes or watering really big gardens, filling big pools – that is over… Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Rand Water does not have the situation under control, warns Haffajee.

She expects the problem to persist over the longer term.

It’s more about who gets the infrastructure contract, rather than what’s the quality… Capture-like networks at play… Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

In Johannesburg, up to 40% of the budget goes to wages, says Haffajee.

Where are all those people, and what are they doing? Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

