Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams
Clarence Ford interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.
-
Taps are running dry in Johannesburg, not because of drought but because of ailing infrastructure and problems caused by load shedding
-
There is a run on bottled water as residents start to panic
RELATED: 'Joburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town'
Day Zero has arrived for hundreds of thousands of people in Johannesburg this week, as water systems were shut down to allow reservoirs to fill up again.
Johannesburg Water has implemented Stage 2 restrictions as announced by bulk supplier Rand Water.
Residents are relying on tanks to collect water, and wheelie bins filled with water, while those who can afford to are buying bottled water.
Africa’s richest city is facing this dire situation despite its dams being full at the start of the rainy season.
The problem is not a shortage of water… [it is the] age of the system and a lack of investment in infrastructure… We’ve known about these problems for a long time… [The problem] is closely allied with load shedding…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
RELATED: Middleclass Johannesburg is migrating 'to small coastal towns or Cape Town'
The water scarcity is affecting people across Johannesburg but appears to be worse in high-lying areas that rely on pumping stations that need electricity.
Eskom must exclude water infrastructure from load shedding, says Haffajee.
Shops that sell water are running out. There’s a real run on them by people who are panicked… The impact on life is tenfold the impact of not having electricity…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
The old days of Joburgers washing their cars with hosepipes or watering really big gardens, filling big pools – that is over…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
Rand Water does not have the situation under control, warns Haffajee.
She expects the problem to persist over the longer term.
It’s more about who gets the infrastructure contract, rather than what’s the quality… Capture-like networks at play…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
In Johannesburg, up to 40% of the budget goes to wages, says Haffajee.
Where are all those people, and what are they doing?Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
Ford interviewed Haffajee – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95396653_the-phrase-day-zero-displayed-visually-on-a-light-background-using-colorful-wooden-toy-blocks-image-.html?vti=lk4fktv276nfnvaddx-1-16
More from Local
DA: Sassa's smartphone requirement highlights COVID grant's accessibility issues
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has rejected the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) requirement for R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant recipients to own a smartphone to access their electronic fund transfer (EFT) option.Read More
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate
Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.Read More
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'
In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.Read More
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'
Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.Read More
SA's under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary sets sights on new world record
Mental health advocate Amber Fillary's announcement of her latest record attempt coincides with World Mental Health Day.Read More
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?
In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.Read More
[WATCH] Mind your manners: Woman asks huge baboon to 'please' leave hotel room
"Please go...udl'ushukela?" - The video show the sugar-eating baboon obeying the woman's request that it leave her room.Read More
Why is the drunk driving message not being driven home to Cape Town motorists?
Last week, drunk driving arrests doubled from the previous week, and this week the trend continued.Read More
Bonteheuwel community in shock after horror accident claims teen's life
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie about the death of a girl in a drunken driving accident.Read More
More from Business
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'
In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.Read More
'Ports strike worse for SA than load shedding'
Workers are threatening to incapacitate Transnet, which would spell doom for South Africa’s ailing economy.Read More
Cape fruit and wine exports at major risk if port strike continues
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mireille Wenger, provincial MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities about the current strike at ports.Read More
Why the rental market is strengthening
Property expert Roger Lotz said that consumers were opting for rental since buying a house is more expensive.Read More
"I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate
Bruce Whitfield speaks to musician Stoan Seate of Bongo Maffin fame about his personal money habits.Read More
Government's suggestions to avoid grey-listing could be problematic to NPOs
Bruce Whitfield speaks to William Bird, director at Media Monitoring Africa.Read More
[REVIEW] Here's why the Sonos Sub Mini is worth every cent of its R11K price-tag
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
SA delegation attend New York seminar to convince investors of SA's potential
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at JSE.Read More
SA economy can't afford a strike at Transnet says Steel & Engineering Federation
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.Read More