How the Men's Café series allows men to tackle patriarchy in society
Clarence Ford speaks to the director of Inside Out, Judith Kennedy, and its programme manager, Dezz van Niekerk, about the Men's Café series of talks that allows men the platform to explore and unpack issues relating to patriarchy, misogyny, manhood and toxic masculinity.
The space is a collaboration between Surplus Books, Inside Out and the Institute for African Alternatives.
It creates an environment that gives men back their voice to introspect on what it means to be a man, said Kennedy.
The series also unpacks the issues that bother men - which largely stem from the social ills they have experienced and engaged with, both passively and actively.
This includes intergenerational trauma, social and psychological displacement, regressive male traits, male anger and the inability to express emotion, male-enacted violence and confronting their pain.
The series also seeks to assist men to unlearn the conscious and unconscious consequences of misogyny and patriarchy entrenched in their lives.
It's important for us to understand when we look back into our history and see how issues like slavery and Apartheid, all the social ills that we face today, how that has impacted men and how men have been emasculated during those processes, what causes men to behave the way they do today. The space is really there to do introspection on the self but also to look at what happens in our society and how do men respond to that.Judith Kennedy, director - Inside Out
Every man is on a different journey, every man has experienced these challenges differently, some have been abused, others have not, some have been abused outside of their home, some have been emasculated by other men. So, everyone has a different story but the space creates an opportunity for everyone to equally engage with the issue and learn from one another.Dez Van Niekerk, programme manager - Inside Out
The Men's Café series will host their next talk Sunday morning at Surplus Books in Woodstock.
Scroll up for the full interview.
