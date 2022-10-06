Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report Express: JHB Mayor say water shortage 'is not a major crisis'

6 October 2022 12:17 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Water crisis
City of Johanesburg
City of Joburg Mayor Dada Morero

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Top of mind on Thursday's edition of The Midday Report is the water crisis in the City of Johannesburg. The ongoing loadshedding situation has badly impacted the city's ability to reliably deliver water to residents.

Water delivery infrastructure is under increased pressure due to loadshedding as pump stations are turned on and off repeatedly. In addition, the city is also experiencing a heatwave which leads to an increased water demand..

Current Johannesburg mayor, Dada Morero is out visiting the city's water reservoirs and towers to work out how best to navigate the problem.

The new Joburg Mayor Dada Morero speaks to host Mandy Wiener and says the situation is not that bad.

Perhaps we should not refer to this as a major crisis, except to say that a few areas are affected by [lack of] water supply. But there's been an improvement since this morning, and we believe by the end of the weekend it will be much, much better.

Dada Morero, Johannesburg Mayor

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • Panyaza Lesufi to be elected as next premier of Gauteng at Legislature
  • Gunmen open fire on two men in Camps Bay; attack appears taxi related
  • Lawyer representing the men accused in Doekoran case withdraws
  • EWN Associate Editor for politics sits down with Acting Public Protector, Adv Kholeka Gcaleka
  • Zwakele Mncwango resigns as DA’s KZN chief whip

Scroll up for full audio.




