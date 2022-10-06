The Midday Report Express: JHB Mayor say water shortage 'is not a major crisis'
Top of mind on Thursday's edition of The Midday Report is the water crisis in the City of Johannesburg. The ongoing loadshedding situation has badly impacted the city's ability to reliably deliver water to residents.
Water delivery infrastructure is under increased pressure due to loadshedding as pump stations are turned on and off repeatedly. In addition, the city is also experiencing a heatwave which leads to an increased water demand..
Current Johannesburg mayor, Dada Morero is out visiting the city's water reservoirs and towers to work out how best to navigate the problem.
The new Joburg Mayor Dada Morero speaks to host Mandy Wiener and says the situation is not that bad.
Perhaps we should not refer to this as a major crisis, except to say that a few areas are affected by [lack of] water supply. But there's been an improvement since this morning, and we believe by the end of the weekend it will be much, much better.Dada Morero, Johannesburg Mayor
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- Panyaza Lesufi to be elected as next premier of Gauteng at Legislature
- Gunmen open fire on two men in Camps Bay; attack appears taxi related
- Lawyer representing the men accused in Doekoran case withdraws
- EWN Associate Editor for politics sits down with Acting Public Protector, Adv Kholeka Gcaleka
- Zwakele Mncwango resigns as DA’s KZN chief whip
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
More from Politics
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA
If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA chair Justin Mudge.Read More
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?
In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.Read More
DA to table no-confidence motion against its own WC Legislature Speaker
Democratic Alliance caucus leader, Alan Winde, has confirmed he plans to table a no-confidence vote in Speaker Masizole Mnqasela.Read More
'We can't allow this' - animal welfare excluded from Lottery funding
It simply is not good enough to abandon the animal welfare sector altogether says CoCT's JP Smith.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.Read More
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert
The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa
It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Analysing Gauteng's crumbling coalition government
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More