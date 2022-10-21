How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa
South Africa has very high levels of domestic and gender-based violence and many people may not know how to protect themselves in such cases.
Thomson says restraining and protection orders are both a means of helping someone who feels exposed to this kind of abuse and harassment.
If they feel they are in danger they can go to court and apply for relief in the form of protection or restraining order, she explains.
The circumstances which can warrant someone applying for a protection order are when they encounter physical, emotional, psychological abuse, sexual, and even economic abuse.Claire Thomson, Family law practitioner & Head of the family law department
The complainant needs to make an affidavit and complete an application form at a police station.
Thomson says if police officers in a charge office are unhelpful, the complainant should then ask to speak to the station commander for assistance.
The police are mandated to act. They are mandated to do something and if they fail to do that and harm is created or harm is caused there is a consequence that arises for the police.Claire Thomson, Family law practitioner & Head of the family law department
Thomson also explains the repercussions of these orders. A restraining order usually prevents the person being accused of abuse from being within a certain distance from the complainant.
She notes that should the respondent break the order, they may be arrested. Alternatively, should the two parties mutually start communicating again, the order will fall away.
Scroll to the audio to hear more.
This article first appeared on 702 : How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa.html
More from Lifestyle
Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'
Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.Read More
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"
Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
Neuroscience student takes on 2023 Rhodes Scholarship for research in ALS
The soon-to-be Oxford university scholar wants to specialise in neurogenomics - a field of study that looks at how genes evolve into phenotype (or physical composition) with specific research focus on ALS.Read More
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!'
Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced.Read More
Are societal views on homelessness changing for the better?
Homelessness is one of the greatest indicators of South Africa's poverty crisis.Read More
WhatsApp outage reveals how reliant people are on messaging platforms
On Tuesday, WhatsApp communications worldwide went down for a few hours.Read More
Watch celebs and survivors sink or swim for charity at the Great Optimist Race
The Great Optimist Race is back this year at the V&A Waterfront on 29 October.Read More
Killer robots are here: 'We’re not prepared for that'
Drones, robot dogs, jets that fly autonomously, killer robots… The future of warfare is now, and it is terrifying.Read More
Young teacher uses social media to empower educators, children and parents
Twenty-five-year-old foundation phase teacher Nomfundo Brukwe said she uses her social media platforms to assist others beyond the classroom.Read More
More from Politics
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'
South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, for example).Read More
Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter
A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.Read More
New WC ActionSA chairperson says leaving the DA was not an easy decision
Former Democratic Alliance member Michelle Wasserman has been appointed as ActionSA's Western Cape chairperson.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe
How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema Motlanthe.Read More
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.Read More
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman.Read More
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of state capture.Read More
Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling
"The reality is that the governing party now and the country needs to transition to a new generation that must enable us to move to a second phase of strengthening our democracy, of rebuilding the economy," said Lamola.Read More
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP
We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the seat that is proving to be hot. The Midday Report Express team has this story and others below.Read More