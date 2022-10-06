How parents can use non-violent forms of discipline





Clarence Ford chats to parenting coach Karen Quail about teaching non-violent discipline, as part of a broader discussion about toxic masculinity.

A parent scolding a child. Photo: August de Richelieu / Pexels

Children are usually exposed to violence in their homes or schools - which are places where they should feel safe.

This is essentially how children are socialised to use violence as a means of resolving situations.

To build a more peaceful society for people to form healthier relationships, we need a different approach to discipline our children.

That's the view of one parenting expert, on how to raise children who can resolve conflict peacefully.

Violence has been socially sanctioned...we see it all around us. And we've become desensitised to it. Karen Quail, Peace Discipline founder

Our children learn partly by imitation. The discipline skills we use need to model our values and not contradict them. We usually tell our children not to shout, hit and to show respect, but yet we shout, hit, humiliate, shame and disrespect them, under the guise of discipline. Karen Quail, Peace Discipline founder

Quail said parents need practical tools to find an alternative to conventional disciplining methods.

Parents and teachers are trying to guide children, but the methods they're using are not good. We need to replace those with better methods that don't hurt children and so we can have a better connection with them. Karen Quail, Peace Discipline founder

Adults are always complaining that children don't listen to them, but if you watch interactions closely, you'll see adults don't listen to children. We need to improve communication skills and we need to provide places at home for routine and family rituals. Karen Quail, Peace Discipline founder

To find out more about Karen Quail's workshops, visit peacediscipline.com

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.