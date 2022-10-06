War between Russia and NATO is near – Vladimir Putin





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Military conflict between Russia and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is drawing closer, threatened Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

His angst-ridden warning comes as Ukraine continues to take back territory formerly occupied by Russia.

© niserin/123rf.com

RELATED: 'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'

“America’s decision to send more military aid to Ukraine has increased the danger of a direct military clash between Russia and the West,” read an official message from the Kremlin.

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said sending weapons to Ukraine was “an immediate threat to Moscow” and that the US is now “a participant in the conflict”.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed his country’s “application for accelerated accession to NATO”.

Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance.

It seems almost every week that the US or somebody is giving another half-a-billion dollar here and a half-a-billion dollars there. Ukraine needs it! It’s making a difference… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

An application to join NATO… takes years… but they could speed it up… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

We don’t want to go to war with Russia, do we? I hope not! Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.