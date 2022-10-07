Cape Town City Guide: 5 self-caring ways to spend your weekend
If you are feeling stuck on how to spend your weekend look no further.
Take this weekend to seek out what you need, whether it’s live entertainment, a good laugh, or some self-care, Cape Town has got you covered.
Here are five ways to enjoy yourself and the city this weekend.
SHANTI SPRING WELLNESS FESTIVAL
Take some time for yourself to focus on your wellness with the Shanti Spring wellness festival.
With a range of activities available, from yoga, food stalls, a market and even a play area for the little ones, this is the perfect way to take a day for your needs.
Find out more and book tickets here
DNA CAFÉ: STAND-UP COMEDY OPEN MIC NIGHT
If you want to try something new and hopefully get a few laughs, try DNA Café’s stand-up comedy open mic night.
Whether you are an aspiring comedian yourself or someone who prefers to be in the audience, this is sure to be a great way to break routine this Friday.
Book tickets and find out more here.
THE GREYTON REWILD WEEKEND
This weekend why not take some time to care for yourself and your environment with the Greyton rewild weekend.
Take a walk under the moonlight, enjoy some nature inspired food and drinks and even take time to give back by helping with some alien clearing.
See more and buy tickets here.
BLU BETTY’S SPRING POP-UP
There is no therapy quite like retail therapy so treat yourself this weekend at Blu Betty’s spring pop-up, open on Friday and Saturday.
Buy some of their classic pieces or one of their new styles and bargain hunters can even score a discount for some of their unique imperfect collection.
See more here.
DESMOND AND THE TUTU’S AT THE DISTRICT
Live music is always a fun way to spend your Saturday so fans of indie rock can enjoy, all the way from Joburg, Desmond and the Tutu’s performing live at the District in Cape Town.
Tickets are R150 online and R180 at the door.
See more and buy tickets here.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town City Guide: 5 self-caring ways to spend your weekend
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero
The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.Read More
Why are TV shows about serial killers and crime so popular?
John Perlman speaks to Professor Gerard Labuschagne, former head profiler at the SAPS and author of the book 'Profile Diaries'.Read More
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.Read More
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate
Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.Read More
'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism'
Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people.Read More
Cafe Chiffon, the sweet tooth whisperer
On Taste Test Tuesday, Clarence Ford chats to Christine Hu, the owner and head chef of Chiffon Cafe.Read More
Happy return! SA's Jonathan Butler back home in time to celebrate birthday
The Athlone-born musician celebrated his 61st birthday on Monday.Read More
What to know about cupping therapy
Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Junaid Rawoot, founder at The Acupuncture Centre about the benefits of cupping therapy.Read More
Mental health support in the palm of your hands
Despite more conversations around the importance of mental health, accessing support remains a barrier in society.Read More