Cape Town City Guide: 5 self-caring ways to spend your weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Transport month: Cost of living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
George Mienie CEO of AutoTrader
Kate Elliot - CEO at Right to Repair SA
Today at 11:30
Loyiso Gola in studio
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Loyiso Gola
Today at 13:10
On the couch: 25@25 - Kirsten Pienaar - 25 year old opera singer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kirsten Pienaar
Today at 13:40
CarTalk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 14:35
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:40
Pensioners going hungry due to government incompetence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dion George. DA Shadow Minister of Finance
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Parents have a dinosaur bone to pick with Dino Expo organisers Parents feel dinosaur exhibition - Dine Expo dismally failed to deliver to the high expectations, and organisers of the event are... 12 October 2022 8:52 AM
Health Dept trying to end J&J contract to avoid paying for late vaccines The government wants to end its contract with Johnson & Johnson in order to avoid paying for over 11 million COVID-19 vaccine dose... 12 October 2022 7:27 AM
How will the Transnet strike impact businesses and the economy? The Transnet strike is going on to a week as workers and employers remain deadlocked on wage negotiations. 12 October 2022 6:19 AM
View all Local
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA cha... 11 October 2022 6:08 PM
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed? In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made... 11 October 2022 11:52 AM
DA to table no-confidence motion against its own WC Legislature Speaker Democratic Alliance caucus leader, Alan Winde, has confirmed he plans to table a no-confidence vote in Speaker Masizole Mnqasela. 10 October 2022 8:11 AM
View all Politics
Should 27 December be declared a public holiday this year? With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, Fedusa is lobbying for an additional public holiday in December, so we do not miss o... 12 October 2022 8:51 AM
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia. 12 October 2022 8:14 AM
Government pensioners in dire straits after huge tax deduction Lester Kiewit speaks to Phumzile Mda, CFO at GPAA Government Pensions Administration Agency. 12 October 2022 6:42 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
Why are TV shows about serial killers and crime so popular? John Perlman speaks to Professor Gerard Labuschagne, former head profiler at the SAPS and author of the book 'Profile Diaries'. 11 October 2022 6:08 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Wednesday panel: how are professional athletes handling the pressure? Professional sport can be an extremely high-pressure environment which can lead to players seeking out unhealthy coping mechanisms... 5 October 2022 8:01 AM
View all Sport
Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback This past weekend, Rocking the Daisies, one of the largest music festivals in South Africa made its return after being postponed f... 11 October 2022 1:54 PM
Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground. 8 October 2022 2:03 PM
Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall Every week on Unlock the Cape, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus shows you the hottest spots around Cape Town. 6 October 2022 2:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Crimea revenge attack: 'Russia fights against civilians rather than soldiers' Missiles rained on Ukrainian cities on Monday. Russia says it's the 'first episode' of its response to the Crimea bridge attack. 11 October 2022 8:09 AM
Ukraine attack on Russia-annexed Crimea ‘a symbol of seizure of Crimea’- Expert Mike Wills spoke to Keir Giles, an expert on security issues affecting Russia, on Ukraine’s recent attack on Russia’s bridge to Cr... 11 October 2022 4:49 AM
View all World
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
View all Africa
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 11:52 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Cape Town City Guide: 5 self-caring ways to spend your weekend

7 October 2022 6:37 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Wellness
self-care
weekend plans
Cape Town City Guide

Take this weekend to seek out what you need, whether it’s live entertainment, a good laugh, or some self-care, Cape Town has got you covered.

If you are feeling stuck on how to spend your weekend look no further.

Take this weekend to seek out what you need, whether it’s live entertainment, a good laugh, or some self-care, Cape Town has got you covered.

Here are five ways to enjoy yourself and the city this weekend.

SHANTI SPRING WELLNESS FESTIVAL

Take some time for yourself to focus on your wellness with the Shanti Spring wellness festival.

With a range of activities available, from yoga, food stalls, a market and even a play area for the little ones, this is the perfect way to take a day for your needs.

Find out more and book tickets here

DNA CAFÉ: STAND-UP COMEDY OPEN MIC NIGHT

If you want to try something new and hopefully get a few laughs, try DNA Café’s stand-up comedy open mic night.

Whether you are an aspiring comedian yourself or someone who prefers to be in the audience, this is sure to be a great way to break routine this Friday.

Book tickets and find out more here.

THE GREYTON REWILD WEEKEND

This weekend why not take some time to care for yourself and your environment with the Greyton rewild weekend.

Take a walk under the moonlight, enjoy some nature inspired food and drinks and even take time to give back by helping with some alien clearing.

See more and buy tickets here.

BLU BETTY’S SPRING POP-UP

There is no therapy quite like retail therapy so treat yourself this weekend at Blu Betty’s spring pop-up, open on Friday and Saturday.

Buy some of their classic pieces or one of their new styles and bargain hunters can even score a discount for some of their unique imperfect collection.

See more here.

DESMOND AND THE TUTU’S AT THE DISTRICT

Live music is always a fun way to spend your Saturday so fans of indie rock can enjoy, all the way from Joburg, Desmond and the Tutu’s performing live at the District in Cape Town.

Tickets are R150 online and R180 at the door.

See more and buy tickets here.


This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town City Guide: 5 self-caring ways to spend your weekend




7 October 2022 6:37 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Wellness
self-care
weekend plans
Cape Town City Guide

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from The Courier Guy ad posted on Facebook (From PKs to pronunciation class!) @TheCourierGuy

[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero

11 October 2022 7:25 PM

The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Why are TV shows about serial killers and crime so popular?

11 October 2022 6:08 PM

John Perlman speaks to Professor Gerard Labuschagne, former head profiler at the SAPS and author of the book 'Profile Diaries'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mangostar/123rf.com

Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind

11 October 2022 5:23 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate

11 October 2022 4:36 PM

Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© designer491/123rf.com

'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism'

11 October 2022 2:54 PM

Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An assortment of cakes from Cafe Chiffon Photo: Instagram/CafeChiffon.CPT

Cafe Chiffon, the sweet tooth whisperer

11 October 2022 11:30 AM

On Taste Test Tuesday, Clarence Ford chats to Christine Hu, the owner and head chef of Chiffon Cafe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town-born guitarist Jonathan Butler jams out at the Cape Town International Jazz Fest on 30 March 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/Eyewitness News

Happy return! SA's Jonathan Butler back home in time to celebrate birthday

11 October 2022 10:38 AM

The Athlone-born musician celebrated his 61st birthday on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A patient during a cupping treatment. Photo: The Acupuncture Centre

What to know about cupping therapy

11 October 2022 10:26 AM

Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Junaid Rawoot, founder at The Acupuncture Centre about the benefits of cupping therapy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Miss SA Shudu Musida is a Panda ambassador. Photo: Panda/Twitter

Mental health support in the palm of your hands

11 October 2022 9:34 AM

Despite more conversations around the importance of mental health, accessing support remains a barrier in society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ poppypix/123rf.com

SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding

10 October 2022 2:55 PM

After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How will the Transnet strike impact businesses and the economy?

Business Local

Government pensioners in dire straits after huge tax deduction

Business

[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero

Business Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

CT police probing deadly mass shooting in Harare, Khayelitsha

12 October 2022 9:49 AM

Nzimande denies hiding report on corruption at National Skills Fund

12 October 2022 9:38 AM

NPA not ruling out more arrests in Joburg case involving 6 bodies

12 October 2022 9:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA