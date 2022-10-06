Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December
- RnB superstar Craig David is heading to Cape Town.
- He’ll perform his TS5 show on Thursday 8 December 2022 at Grand Arena, GrandWest.
- Last week, he released his latest studio album, 22.
Fans of British RnB sensation Craig David are going to have to wait a little longer than '7 Days' before catching the singer performing in Cape Town.
The 41-year-old announced a one-off concert date at Grand West earlier this week, proving that far from 'Walking Away' from his South African fans, he's looking forward to a 'Rendezvous' with Cape Town audiences in December.
David, who shot to fame in the '90s on the Artful Dodger's single "Re-Rewind", and went on to enjoy huge solo success, will belt out his greatest hits, and tracks from his new album '22', on 8 December at Grand Arena.
Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will also feature some of the Mother City’s favourite DJ’s and radio stars including KFM's own Carl Wastie.
“Craig David is one of the most-loved UK artists, and we know the love for Craig runs deep in Cape Town. His hits play regularly across all major radio stations here and there’s a lot of love for his SA fans,” says Ian Bredenkamp from Front Row Concerts.
Tickets for the show are available via www.ticketmaster.co.za
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=449186483234203&set=pb.100044285653610.-2207520000..&type=3
