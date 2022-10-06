St James' Beach to get a summer makeover ahead of December holidays





Beach huts at St James beach went up in flames in the early hours of August 8 2020. Image: City of Cape Town

- The St James Beach project will commence within the next few days.

- The City of Cape Town say the derelict bathing boxes will be replaced.

- The beach area will also be improved with a widened walkway and a picnic area for visitors.

It's one of the best-loved spots in the whole of Cape Town, popular with locals and tourists alike, and now the iconic St James beach is preparing to get a makeover in time for summer.

The St James beach project will commence within the next few days, replacing the derelict bathing boxes and improving the beach area with a widened walkway and a picnic area.

The City of Cape Town says it's hopeful the project will be completed before the start of the December holiday period.

RELATED:Cape Town tidal pools named in list of world's 'prettiest ocean pools'

St James beach is one of the iconic beach destinations along the False Bay coastline with visitors flocking to this tourist area over weekends and public holidays. Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT

The iconic bathing boxes are synonymous with this beach, and an important element of the town's heritage and sense of place. Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT

So what exactly is being done over the next few weeks? Well, the project entails the following:

Bathing boxes – the City will remove the derelict bathing boxes and replace nine during the first phase, and two or three more in the next financial year.

The walkway will be widened by 0,5m between the first set of steps and the second set of steps close to the ablutions. Once done, it will be 1,9m wide to comfortably accommodate more pedestrians, or to be used as seating.

The section of the walkway between the ablutions and the seaward point will be widened to 2,8m and the area will be accessible by wheelchair, prams, and the likes.

A seating wall and a sitting step will be added along the seaward edge to provide a stepped seating area with great views of the beach, tidal pool and Simon's Town.

The picnic area will be upgraded by adding topsoil and new grass.

The area between the ablutions and seaward point will not have bathing boxes anymore which will improve the view towards Simon's Town and provide more space for recreational users.

The entrance area will be improved with the surfacing of untidy sections.

The shower facilities will be improved by shifting them to a new concrete slab off the beach.

RELATED: Cape Town's pools getting summer-ready to open in time for school holidays