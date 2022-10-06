



LOVE IS BURGERS

Love Is Burgers is a fairly new spot, having opened earlier in 2022. The cute and cheeky spot serves ‘Love is’ themed food.

The venue is the first sit-down restaurant and the sister restaurant to Love is Pizza and Cookies and Cream.

You can try the popular ‘I just got dumbed burger’ paired with ‘The affair’ cocktail. Or, if burgers aren't your thing, they have pizzas, wraps, hot dogs, and even a kids menu.

They also host events: Each First Thursday they have a local singer perform for the evening. On Fridays they host comedy nights (under R150) to see the act perform. They recently introduced Karaoke nights on Saturdays. It is FREE and starts at 7pm.

Where: 16 Loop Street, Cape Town

When: Tue – Friday (8am – 11pm) ; Saturday (10am – 11pm) ; Sundays closed ; Monday (8am – 11pm)

Find them online: Instagram Facebook

JACKSON HALL

Jackson Hall is a staple spot in Cape Town and the perfect escape for jazz lovers or if you want a laid-back hangout after work.

However, for the past 2 years, the venue was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It only opened its doors again on 15 June 2022.

They serve light finger foods and have a limited cocktail menu. Their speciality cocktail is called ‘Love potion’. It is a simple cocktail that comes with an orange slice and cherries.

As for seating, you can either sit by the decorative bar and tables that surround the dance floor or upstairs overlooking the dance floor and DJ booth.

Wednesday is for jazz for which they have a DJ and Fridays and Saturdays are when a live band plays. Live bands rotate monthly.

Where: GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World

When: Wednesday, Friday & Saturday evenings from 5pm

This article first appeared on KFM : Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall