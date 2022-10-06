Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
Transnet strike: Impact on businesses and the economy
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 05:50
Transnet strike: Impact on the Deciduous Fruit Industry ( Berries ZA )
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Brent Walsh - CEO at Berries ZA
Today at 06:25
Poo protest at Lwandle Police Station
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siyabonga Macaula | Lwandle CPF Chairperson
Today at 06:40
A different point of view with Anneke Burns
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anneke Burns | co-founder and publicist at Premier Media & Events
Today at 06:55
Untu provides update on port strike
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carestone Damons - member of exec comm for Maritime at United National Transport Union
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Why were 40 000 GEPF beneficiaries taxed so heavily this month?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumzile Mda - CFO at GPAA Government Pensions Administration Agency.
Today at 07:20
Government out to cancel its J&J contract as demand in SA is low
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Laura López González
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
The Hood Hang Out
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Linda Roman - Chairperson at Kensington Taxi Association
Today at 08:07
Dinosaur exhibition is underway - but people are feeling ripped-off
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caitlin . - Bought tickets and struggling to get a refund
Today at 08:21
Dino Expo - (cont)
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Today at 08:45
Will Fedusa be lobbying for extra December public holiday to compensate for lost Christmas Day?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Riefdah Ajam - General Secretary at Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa (Fedusa)
Today at 09:15
SAPS rapes but no jail time - IPID & Jeremy Vearey
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Jeremy Veary
Lizzy Suping, the spokesperson for Ipid
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Launch of Curro PM: an alternative afternoon learning schedule
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Riaan Stroebel - Executive head at Curro Durbanville
Today at 10:05
Heritage Hour: the nostalgia of the Galaxy nightclub
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:05
Transport month: Cost of living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Chad Luckhoff
Kate Elliot - CEO at Right to Repair SA
Today at 11:30
Loyiso Gola in studio
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Loyiso Gola
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DA: Sassa's smartphone requirement highlights COVID grant's accessibility issues The Democratic Alliance (DA) has rejected the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) requirement for R350 social relief of... 11 October 2022 4:40 PM
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue' In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Atto... 11 October 2022 4:38 PM
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg. 11 October 2022 4:36 PM
View all Local
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA cha... 11 October 2022 6:08 PM
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed? In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made... 11 October 2022 11:52 AM
DA to table no-confidence motion against its own WC Legislature Speaker Democratic Alliance caucus leader, Alan Winde, has confirmed he plans to table a no-confidence vote in Speaker Masizole Mnqasela. 10 October 2022 8:11 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA cha... 11 October 2022 6:08 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
View all Business
'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism' Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people. 11 October 2022 2:54 PM
Cafe Chiffon, the sweet tooth whisperer On Taste Test Tuesday, Clarence Ford chats to Christine Hu, the owner and head chef of Chiffon Cafe. 11 October 2022 11:30 AM
Happy return! SA's Jonathan Butler back home in time to celebrate birthday The Athlone-born musician celebrated his 61st birthday on Monday. 11 October 2022 10:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Wednesday panel: how are professional athletes handling the pressure? Professional sport can be an extremely high-pressure environment which can lead to players seeking out unhealthy coping mechanisms... 5 October 2022 8:01 AM
View all Sport
Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback This past weekend, Rocking the Daisies, one of the largest music festivals in South Africa made its return after being postponed f... 11 October 2022 1:54 PM
Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground. 8 October 2022 2:03 PM
Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall Every week on Unlock the Cape, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus shows you the hottest spots around Cape Town. 6 October 2022 2:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Crimea revenge attack: 'Russia fights against civilians rather than soldiers' Missiles rained on Ukrainian cities on Monday. Russia says it's the 'first episode' of its response to the Crimea bridge attack. 11 October 2022 8:09 AM
Ukraine attack on Russia-annexed Crimea ‘a symbol of seizure of Crimea’- Expert Mike Wills spoke to Keir Giles, an expert on security issues affecting Russia, on Ukraine’s recent attack on Russia’s bridge to Cr... 11 October 2022 4:49 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 2:12 PM
View all Africa
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 11:52 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall

6 October 2022 2:48 PM
by Ruth Smith & KFM

Every week on Unlock the Cape, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus shows you the hottest spots around Cape Town.

LOVE IS BURGERS

Love Is Burgers is a fairly new spot, having opened earlier in 2022. The cute and cheeky spot serves ‘Love is’ themed food.

The venue is the first sit-down restaurant and the sister restaurant to Love is Pizza and Cookies and Cream.

You can try the popular ‘I just got dumbed burger’ paired with ‘The affair’ cocktail. Or, if burgers aren't your thing, they have pizzas, wraps, hot dogs, and even a kids menu.

They also host events: Each First Thursday they have a local singer perform for the evening. On Fridays they host comedy nights (under R150) to see the act perform. They recently introduced Karaoke nights on Saturdays. It is FREE and starts at 7pm.

Where: 16 Loop Street, Cape Town

When: Tue – Friday (8am – 11pm) ; Saturday (10am – 11pm) ; Sundays closed ; Monday (8am – 11pm)

Find them online: Instagram Facebook

JACKSON HALL

Jackson Hall is a staple spot in Cape Town and the perfect escape for jazz lovers or if you want a laid-back hangout after work.

However, for the past 2 years, the venue was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It only opened its doors again on 15 June 2022.

They serve light finger foods and have a limited cocktail menu. Their speciality cocktail is called ‘Love potion’. It is a simple cocktail that comes with an orange slice and cherries.

As for seating, you can either sit by the decorative bar and tables that surround the dance floor or upstairs overlooking the dance floor and DJ booth.

Wednesday is for jazz for which they have a DJ and Fridays and Saturdays are when a live band plays. Live bands rotate monthly.

Where: GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World

When: Wednesday, Friday & Saturday evenings from 5pm


This article first appeared on KFM : Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall




6 October 2022 2:48 PM
by Ruth Smith & KFM

More from Local

Smartphone. Picture: Pixabay.com

DA: Sassa's smartphone requirement highlights COVID grant's accessibility issues

11 October 2022 4:40 PM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has rejected the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) requirement for R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant recipients to own a smartphone to access their electronic fund transfer (EFT) option.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peshkov/123rf.com

Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'

11 October 2022 4:38 PM

In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate

11 October 2022 4:36 PM

Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SAPS members. Picture: © ruramos/123rf.com

'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'

11 October 2022 1:30 PM

Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary

SA's under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary sets sights on new world record

11 October 2022 12:11 PM

Mental health advocate Amber Fillary's announcement of her latest record attempt coincides with World Mental Health Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?

11 October 2022 11:52 AM

In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Mind your manners: Woman asks huge baboon to 'please' leave hotel room

11 October 2022 11:43 AM

"Please go...udl'ushukela?" - The video show the sugar-eating baboon obeying the woman's request that it leave her room.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why is the drunk driving message not being driven home to Cape Town motorists?

11 October 2022 9:55 AM

Last week, drunk driving arrests doubled from the previous week, and this week the trend continued.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A vehicle collision in Bonteheuwel claimed the life of a pedestrian. The driver was allegedly speeding and driving under the influence. Picture: Angus McKenzie/Facebook

Bonteheuwel community in shock after horror accident claims teen's life

11 October 2022 7:55 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie about the death of a girl in a drunken driving accident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residents queue to cast their votes in the local government elections in Thembalethu, George on 1 November 2021. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

What's at play ahead of the by-elections?

11 October 2022 7:09 AM

Political parties are bringing out their big guns to lobby support from communities, ahead of crucial by-elections this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback. Image Credit: Buntu Mkhize

Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback

11 October 2022 1:54 PM

This past weekend, Rocking the Daisies, one of the largest music festivals in South Africa made its return after being postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars

8 October 2022 2:03 PM

SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Craig David. Image Credit: Facebook/Craig David

Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December

6 October 2022 11:24 AM

Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#AnHourWith Stephanie Baartman on CapeTalk.

Singer Stephanie Baartman takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits

5 October 2022 1:40 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour to share their favourite tracks and music memories from the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miché Solomon. Picture: NB Publishers

Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas

3 October 2022 12:19 PM

Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's songwriter and performer, David Kramer. Picture: CapeTalk.

Afrikaans does not come from Afrikaners: David Kramer

3 October 2022 11:56 AM

After decades of songwriting and performing, David Kramer's star continues to shine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.instagram.com/kimengelbrecht/

SA star Kim Engelbrecht bags International Emmy nomination for role in 'Reyka'

1 October 2022 11:58 AM

The local crime thriller is up for two International Emmys - Best Actress and Best Drama Series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist

30 September 2022 11:58 AM

For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms'

28 September 2022 1:03 PM

A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by stuart hampton from Pixabay.

The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss... Meet fabled Cape Town producer Eddie Kramer

21 September 2022 10:20 AM

Eddie Kramer worked for the likes of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Kiss and Eric Clapton, to name a few.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from The Courier Guy ad posted on Facebook (From PKs to pronunciation class!) @TheCourierGuy

[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero

11 October 2022 7:25 PM

The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mangostar/123rf.com

Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind

11 October 2022 5:23 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate

11 October 2022 4:36 PM

Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© designer491/123rf.com

'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism'

11 October 2022 2:54 PM

Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An assortment of cakes from Cafe Chiffon Photo: Instagram/CafeChiffon.CPT

Cafe Chiffon, the sweet tooth whisperer

11 October 2022 11:30 AM

On Taste Test Tuesday, Clarence Ford chats to Christine Hu, the owner and head chef of Chiffon Cafe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town-born guitarist Jonathan Butler jams out at the Cape Town International Jazz Fest on 30 March 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/Eyewitness News

Happy return! SA's Jonathan Butler back home in time to celebrate birthday

11 October 2022 10:38 AM

The Athlone-born musician celebrated his 61st birthday on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A patient during a cupping treatment. Photo: The Acupuncture Centre

What to know about cupping therapy

11 October 2022 10:26 AM

Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Junaid Rawoot, founder at The Acupuncture Centre about the benefits of cupping therapy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Miss SA Shudu Musida is a Panda ambassador. Photo: Panda/Twitter

Mental health support in the palm of your hands

11 October 2022 9:34 AM

Despite more conversations around the importance of mental health, accessing support remains a barrier in society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ poppypix/123rf.com

SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding

10 October 2022 2:55 PM

After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The University of Cape Town's Faculty of Law building. Picture: facebook.com/UCTLaw

What it's really like working at UCT's Law Clinic

10 October 2022 2:40 PM

Law can be one of the most demanding professions in the world, but it can also be one of the most rewarding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bonteheuwel community in shock after horror accident claims teen's life

Local

Happy return! SA's Jonathan Butler back home in time to celebrate birthday

Lifestyle

Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA

11 October 2022 8:08 PM

Protesting Transnet workers in CT: We’ll return to work after getting fair offer

11 October 2022 6:51 PM

Non-profit sector objects to anti-money laundering amendments

11 October 2022 6:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA