[WATCH] American shocked at how well-behaved South Africans are on flights

An American who recently took a FlySafair flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg was amazed by how well-behaved and polite we all are.

Apparently, in the States, people do not patiently sit and wait their turn to disembark.

Holly Clark detailed her pleasant surprise on TikTok in a video that has since gone viral.

“If you’re American, you’re not going to believe this flight,” says Clark.

“I’m on a flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg and we landed like four minutes ago. No one has jumped out of their seat, grabbed their bag, sat in the aisle, or pushed each other.

“There’s nobody who is impatiently waiting. There’s no one who doesn’t follow the rules. There are no Karens involved. Everyone is kind and goes by the rules. I’m not sure we could do that.”

