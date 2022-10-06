How this barista failed his way into repping SA at the Starbucks championships





Pippa Hudson speaks to regional finalist, Phuti Mmotla, about his journey to representing South Africa in Milan in the Starbucks International Barista Championship.

Mmotla is set to compete in the regional finals for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region on 17 October.

He will be up against nine other finalists from a pool that started with 18,000 people from 36 countries.

The Limpopo native got into the art of coffee after he landed a job as a barista in Pretoria following his dropout as a marketing management major.

Mmotla says that even though coffee has never been the long-term plan, he fell in love with it after crafting his first latte art.

He would, then begin working for Starbucks in 2017 where he later competed, and failed in the championships at a store-level on multiple occasions.

However, Mmotla learned from each failure, seeing it not as a reason to quit, but rather as an opportunity to develop his skills.

Winning it this time, it was more priceless, and it reminds me of the idea that I had of 'you know what, even though I didn't make it, I'm just going to go back [and] work on where I lacked'. So, it's more like when I fail, I see it as an opportunity to do better next time. Phuti Mmotla, regional finalist - Starbucks International Barista Championship

Scroll up for the full interview.