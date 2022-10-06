How this barista failed his way into repping SA at the Starbucks championships

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
Transnet strike: Impact on businesses and the economy
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 05:50
Transnet strike: Impact on the Deciduous Fruit Industry ( Berries ZA )
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Brent Walsh - CEO at Berries ZA
Today at 06:25
Poo protest at Lwandle Police Station
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siyabonga Macaula | Lwandle CPF Chairperson
Today at 06:40
A different point of view with Anneke Burns
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anneke Burns | co-founder and publicist at Premier Media & Events
Today at 06:55
Untu provides update on port strike
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carestone Damons - member of exec comm for Maritime at United National Transport Union
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Why were 40 000 GEPF beneficiaries taxed so heavily this month?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumzile Mda - CFO at GPAA Government Pensions Administration Agency.
Today at 07:20
Government out to cancel its J&J contract as demand in SA is low
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Laura López González
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
The Hood Hang Out
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Linda Roman - Chairperson at Kensington Taxi Association
Today at 08:07
Dinosaur exhibition is underway - but people are feeling ripped-off
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caitlin . - Bought tickets and struggling to get a refund
Today at 08:21
Dino Expo - (cont)
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Today at 08:45
Will Fedusa be lobbying for extra December public holiday to compensate for lost Christmas Day?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Riefdah Ajam - General Secretary at Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa (Fedusa)
Today at 09:15
SAPS rapes but no jail time - IPID & Jeremy Vearey
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Jeremy Veary
Lizzy Suping, the spokesperson for Ipid
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Launch of Curro PM: an alternative afternoon learning schedule
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Riaan Stroebel - Executive head at Curro Durbanville
Today at 10:05
Heritage Hour: the nostalgia of the Galaxy nightclub
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:05
Transport month: Cost of living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Chad Luckhoff
Kate Elliot - CEO at Right to Repair SA
Today at 11:30
Loyiso Gola in studio
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Loyiso Gola
DA: Sassa's smartphone requirement highlights COVID grant's accessibility issues The Democratic Alliance (DA) has rejected the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) requirement for R350 social relief of... 11 October 2022 4:40 PM
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue' In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Atto... 11 October 2022 4:38 PM
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg. 11 October 2022 4:36 PM
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA cha... 11 October 2022 6:08 PM
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed? In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made... 11 October 2022 11:52 AM
DA to table no-confidence motion against its own WC Legislature Speaker Democratic Alliance caucus leader, Alan Winde, has confirmed he plans to table a no-confidence vote in Speaker Masizole Mnqasela. 10 October 2022 8:11 AM
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA cha... 11 October 2022 6:08 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism' Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people. 11 October 2022 2:54 PM
Cafe Chiffon, the sweet tooth whisperer On Taste Test Tuesday, Clarence Ford chats to Christine Hu, the owner and head chef of Chiffon Cafe. 11 October 2022 11:30 AM
Happy return! SA's Jonathan Butler back home in time to celebrate birthday The Athlone-born musician celebrated his 61st birthday on Monday. 11 October 2022 10:38 AM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Wednesday panel: how are professional athletes handling the pressure? Professional sport can be an extremely high-pressure environment which can lead to players seeking out unhealthy coping mechanisms... 5 October 2022 8:01 AM
Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback This past weekend, Rocking the Daisies, one of the largest music festivals in South Africa made its return after being postponed f... 11 October 2022 1:54 PM
Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground. 8 October 2022 2:03 PM
Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall Every week on Unlock the Cape, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus shows you the hottest spots around Cape Town. 6 October 2022 2:48 PM
Lesotho's richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Crimea revenge attack: 'Russia fights against civilians rather than soldiers' Missiles rained on Ukrainian cities on Monday. Russia says it's the 'first episode' of its response to the Crimea bridge attack. 11 October 2022 8:09 AM
Ukraine attack on Russia-annexed Crimea 'a symbol of seizure of Crimea'- Expert Mike Wills spoke to Keir Giles, an expert on security issues affecting Russia, on Ukraine's recent attack on Russia's bridge to Cr... 11 October 2022 4:49 AM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 2:12 PM
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 11:52 AM
How this barista failed his way into repping SA at the Starbucks championships

6 October 2022 12:40 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Starbucks
Barista
Starbucks International Barista Championship
Regional finals

A young barista, Phuti Mmotla, is leaving for Milan to represent South Africa as a regional finalist in the Starbucks International Barista Championship.

Pippa Hudson speaks to regional finalist, Phuti Mmotla, about his journey to representing South Africa in Milan in the Starbucks International Barista Championship.

Mmotla is set to compete in the regional finals for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region on 17 October.

He will be up against nine other finalists from a pool that started with 18,000 people from 36 countries.

The Limpopo native got into the art of coffee after he landed a job as a barista in Pretoria following his dropout as a marketing management major.

Mmotla says that even though coffee has never been the long-term plan, he fell in love with it after crafting his first latte art.

He would, then begin working for Starbucks in 2017 where he later competed, and failed in the championships at a store-level on multiple occasions.

However, Mmotla learned from each failure, seeing it not as a reason to quit, but rather as an opportunity to develop his skills.

Winning it this time, it was more priceless, and it reminds me of the idea that I had of 'you know what, even though I didn't make it, I'm just going to go back [and] work on where I lacked'. So, it's more like when I fail, I see it as an opportunity to do better next time.

Phuti Mmotla, regional finalist - Starbucks International Barista Championship

Scroll up for the full interview.




