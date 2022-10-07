Shark cage diving operator: Moving ops closer to shore not a risk to public

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
CSI: Campaigning for Cancer
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lauren Pretorius, Campaigning for Cancer CEO
Lauren Pretorius - CEO at Campaigning For Cancer
Today at 05:50
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Renee Jordaan - Race Director at Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Renee Jordan
Renee Jordaan
Today at 06:10
Our Hood Hangout was robbed while waiting to speak on air
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Linda Roman - Chairperson at Kensington Taxi Association
Today at 06:55
Lisa Chait on CapeTalk's anniversary
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Chait - Talk Show Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Today at 07:20
Lack of grassroots development for women's rugby?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murray Ingram - Head at Connect Academy
Today at 07:40
Implications of declaring December 27th a public holiday
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan Truter - Managing Director at Labourwise
Jan Truter - MD at Labourwise
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
The Hood Hang Out
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leon - Maitland resident
Today at 08:07
Africa Report
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:21
Down CapeTalk memory lane with Martin Bailie
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Martin Bailie
Gigi (HanoverPark)
Today at 09:15
2022 Cape flats book festival takes places THIS weekend [ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Athol Williams - award-winning poet, scholar, strategy advisor and entrepreneur at Read to Rise (NGO)
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist with Dr Chris Smith
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Chiponda Chimbelu
Today at 10:15
FNB rebrand: Reimagine how they can help you
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Faye Mkikwe
Today at 10:30
Transport month: Getting more people to cycle to work with bicycle mayor
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Sindile Mvundla - Founder and Managing Director at Khaltsha Cycles
Today at 11:05
The Masterclass in Olive Oil Tasting
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: Morne Holland- The Busker from KalkBay
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Morne Holland
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis' Business can't be kept quiet anymore, says the South African Association of Freight Forwarders' Juanita Maree. 'We need reform, an... 13 October 2022 8:44 PM
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020. 13 October 2022 7:12 PM
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap... 13 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is... 13 October 2022 12:11 PM
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country? Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent... 12 October 2022 5:16 PM
'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury' A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force m... 12 October 2022 4:52 PM
View all Politics
'There's a huge appetite for luxury in SA, a culture of peacocking' No matter what happens in the global economy the rich keep shelling out for luxury goods - and it's no different in South Africa. 13 October 2022 1:54 PM
Greta Thunberg comes out in support of nuclear power Her position on nuclear energy puts her in conflict with some environmentalists. 13 October 2022 12:37 PM
SA businesses cannot afford new steel wage deal: Neasa Lester Kiewit is joined by Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of Neasa SA to talk about their objections to a new wage deal in the steel indust... 13 October 2022 6:58 AM
View all Business
Project Noordhoeked to host fundraising auction to help keep Noordhoek clean Project Noordhoeked will be having a fundraising auction on Saturday at Cafe Roux in Noordhoek. 13 October 2022 2:23 PM
Young people are also susceptible to strokes, says neurologist Neurologist Dr Naeem Brey said the leading risk factors for strokes in young people are hypertension and a lack of exercise, addin... 13 October 2022 6:42 AM
Will government's proposed vaping bill hinder smokers from quitting? The Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, tabled the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill in Parliament. 13 October 2022 5:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why free-to-air platforms need full access to broadcast national sporting events Sports has the power to connect a nation, particularly during events featuring major national teams. 13 October 2022 11:56 AM
A Runner's Guide To This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Here is the ultimate checklist for this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon runners to tick off before hitting the road. 12 October 2022 12:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
View all Sport
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback This past weekend, Rocking the Daisies, one of the largest music festivals in South Africa made its return after being postponed f... 11 October 2022 1:54 PM
Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground. 8 October 2022 2:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Greta Thunberg comes out in support of nuclear power Her position on nuclear energy puts her in conflict with some environmentalists. 13 October 2022 12:37 PM
[WATCH] 477 whales die after stranding themselves on a remote beach Having so many whales stranded in one location is unusual but not unheard of. 13 October 2022 11:31 AM
We are ready to negotiate, says Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov How realistic is the prospect of negotiations when Russia still occupies much of Ukraine and missiles still rain on its cities? 13 October 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
View all Africa
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst' The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa. 12 October 2022 12:15 PM
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Shark cage diving operator: Moving ops closer to shore not a risk to public

7 October 2022 5:44 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Shark
False Bay
Strandfontein Beach
Shark cage diving

Shark cage diving operators requested an extension of operating areas and the proposal has reached the deadline for public comment.

Lester Kiewit spoke to the owner at Shark Explorers in Simon's Town, Stef Swanson, about the proposal to extend shark cage diving operations to be closer to Strandfontein.

  • If passed, the proposal would allow shark cage diving operations to be allowed between 2.5km and 1.3km from shore.

  • Many residents and beachgoers have rejected the proposal.

  • Shark cage diving operators requested this after finding fewer sharks in their governed area and more sharks closer to the shore.

FILE: Sharks in the ocean. Picture: PIRO from Pixabay
FILE: Sharks in the ocean. Picture: PIRO from Pixabay

A proposal was put forward by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries and the deadline for public comment has been reached, with 20,000 people signing a petition to object the proposal.

The proposal would allow shark cage diving to be allowed as close to 1.3km from the shore.

According to Swanson, they have been seeing fewer sharks in their governed area but have been seeing more non-threatening sharks closer to Strandfontein, which is why they have requested this extension to continue operations.

Tourism in that sector is very high and we feel that if we are not successful at getting that small extra area, then we might as well close shop.

Stef Swanson, owner at Shark Explorers in Simon's Town

He said that ending shark cage diving operations would not only cause a loss of jobs, but it would have a knock-on effect on tourism in the area.

He added that the sharks are already in that area and are regularly caught by fishermen and the shark cage operators would not be drawing the sharks into the area, in fact chumming would draw them away from the beach.

Listen to the audio above for more.




7 October 2022 5:44 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Shark
False Bay
Strandfontein Beach
Shark cage diving

More from Local

Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis'

13 October 2022 8:44 PM

Business can't be kept quiet anymore, says the South African Association of Freight Forwarders' Juanita Maree. 'We need reform, and quickly.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bain & Company. © monticello/123rf.com

Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'

13 October 2022 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© coffeemate/123rf.com

Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances

13 October 2022 1:58 PM

Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap or taps have been left open.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Farmers protest behind a police barrier of razorwire during the court appearance of two suspects accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner in Senekal in the Free State on 16 October 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

New book explores contentious topic of farm murders in SA

13 October 2022 1:21 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Nechama Brodie about her book "Farm Killings in South Africa", which challenges many of the myths propagated over the years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?

13 October 2022 12:53 PM

Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

Who are Ramaphosa’s top guns?

13 October 2022 12:20 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to EWN reporter Tshidi Madia about Cyril Ramaphosa's slate to contest the top six positions in the ruling party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams

13 October 2022 12:11 PM

Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A diamond ring. Picture: Pixabay.com

Robber who removed victim's ring using teeth convicted through DNA evidence

13 October 2022 11:41 AM

Vusi Mahlangu from KZN was linked to one of the break-ins through DNA after he drank wine from a bottle in the house. In the second robbery in 2017 he was also linked through DNA after he removed jewellery from the victim’s finger using his mouth and teeth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Awards honour WC culture stars: A poet, a whistleblower and the CPT Opera

13 October 2022 10:48 AM

The awards, which celebrated their 20th anniversary this year, celebrate cultural excellence in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An empty classroom. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Edu dept refutes Operation Dudula's claim on hiring non-SA teachers over locals

13 October 2022 8:58 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Basic Education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on how the public education sector employs teachers into its system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'

Business Politics Local World

Who are Ramaphosa’s top guns?

Local Politics

Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?

Business Local Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis'

13 October 2022 10:44 PM

Africa's longest oil pipeline takes shape in Niger

13 October 2022 8:39 PM

Ousted or not Ekurhuleni Mayor Campbell vows to prioritise service delivery

13 October 2022 8:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA