Shark cage diving operator: Moving ops closer to shore not a risk to public
Lester Kiewit spoke to the owner at Shark Explorers in Simon's Town, Stef Swanson, about the proposal to extend shark cage diving operations to be closer to Strandfontein.
-
If passed, the proposal would allow shark cage diving operations to be allowed between 2.5km and 1.3km from shore.
-
Many residents and beachgoers have rejected the proposal.
-
Shark cage diving operators requested this after finding fewer sharks in their governed area and more sharks closer to the shore.
A proposal was put forward by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries and the deadline for public comment has been reached, with 20,000 people signing a petition to object the proposal.
The proposal would allow shark cage diving to be allowed as close to 1.3km from the shore.
According to Swanson, they have been seeing fewer sharks in their governed area but have been seeing more non-threatening sharks closer to Strandfontein, which is why they have requested this extension to continue operations.
Tourism in that sector is very high and we feel that if we are not successful at getting that small extra area, then we might as well close shop.Stef Swanson, owner at Shark Explorers in Simon's Town
He said that ending shark cage diving operations would not only cause a loss of jobs, but it would have a knock-on effect on tourism in the area.
He added that the sharks are already in that area and are regularly caught by fishermen and the shark cage operators would not be drawing the sharks into the area, in fact chumming would draw them away from the beach.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis'
Business can't be kept quiet anymore, says the South African Association of Freight Forwarders' Juanita Maree. 'We need reform, and quickly.'Read More
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.Read More
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances
Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap or taps have been left open.Read More
New book explores contentious topic of farm murders in SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Nechama Brodie about her book "Farm Killings in South Africa", which challenges many of the myths propagated over the years.Read More
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?
Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.Read More
Who are Ramaphosa’s top guns?
Lester Kiewit speaks to EWN reporter Tshidi Madia about Cyril Ramaphosa's slate to contest the top six positions in the ruling party.Read More
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams
Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.Read More
Robber who removed victim's ring using teeth convicted through DNA evidence
Vusi Mahlangu from KZN was linked to one of the break-ins through DNA after he drank wine from a bottle in the house. In the second robbery in 2017 he was also linked through DNA after he removed jewellery from the victim’s finger using his mouth and teeth.Read More
Awards honour WC culture stars: A poet, a whistleblower and the CPT Opera
The awards, which celebrated their 20th anniversary this year, celebrate cultural excellence in the Western Cape.Read More