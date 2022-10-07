Shark cage diving operator: Moving ops closer to shore not a risk to public





Lester Kiewit spoke to the owner at Shark Explorers in Simon's Town, Stef Swanson, about the proposal to extend shark cage diving operations to be closer to Strandfontein.

If passed, the proposal would allow shark cage diving operations to be allowed between 2.5km and 1.3km from shore .

Many residents and beachgoers have rejected the proposal .

Shark cage diving operators requested this after finding fewer sharks in their governed area and more sharks closer to the shore.

FILE: Sharks in the ocean. Picture: PIRO from Pixabay

A proposal was put forward by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries and the deadline for public comment has been reached, with 20,000 people signing a petition to object the proposal.

According to Swanson, they have been seeing fewer sharks in their governed area but have been seeing more non-threatening sharks closer to Strandfontein, which is why they have requested this extension to continue operations.

Tourism in that sector is very high and we feel that if we are not successful at getting that small extra area, then we might as well close shop. Stef Swanson, owner at Shark Explorers in Simon's Town

He said that ending shark cage diving operations would not only cause a loss of jobs, but it would have a knock-on effect on tourism in the area.

He added that the sharks are already in that area and are regularly caught by fishermen and the shark cage operators would not be drawing the sharks into the area, in fact chumming would draw them away from the beach.

