Former cop, arrested in 2011 for corruption, jailed for 6 years

A former police officer has been sentenced to spend the next six years behind bars, 11 years after his arrest for corruption and dealing in illicit cigarettes.

Jerome Claude Hendricks was sentenced on Wednesday in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court following his conviction in June this year.

Found escorting a truck loaded with illicit cigarettes worth close to R500 million, Hendricks was arrested in Beaufort West in 2011, while in uniform.

A subsequent investigation by the Hawks resulted in his conviction and sentencing.

