With rising organised crime, Cape Town becoming a 'killing capital' - ACSIP





Lester Kiewit spoke to director of the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, Eldred de Klerk, about the reputation Cape Town is developing as a murder capital.

Multiple shootings and deaths have occurred at separate locations in Cape Town recently .

It is believed that these are linked to organised crime and gang violence.

Image by JamesRonin from Pixabay.

The gang violence, syndicates and organised crime have caused more than ten deaths in the last few days.

Nine people were killed in Vrygond, two in Camps Bay and another two were shot and killed in their car in the Grassy Park area.

De Klerk said that to compare Cape Town to some of the murder capitals around the world run by cartels was a fair comparison with the rising rate of planned attacks.

Unless we recognise [these] comparisons… we will be failing to respond to it in a comprehensive and a coherent manner. Eldred de Klerk, director of the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

He said that people are often more on guard in their own area, which is why this violence is spilling over into other spaces.

He added that dealing with the isolated incidents alone was not enough and that the systemic, endemic and organised properties of the crime need to be addressed to solve the problem.

Listen to the audio above for more.