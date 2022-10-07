Transnet strike's impact on economy potentially worse than COVID - ports expert
Transnet workers are on strike at South Africa’s major ports and the downing of tools could have dire consequences for an already ailing economy.
The United National Transport Union (Untu) and South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) have rejected Transnet's 3% wage increase, noting that this offer was well below South Africa’s inflation rate of 7.6%.
Transnet believes the strike is illegal and have declared force majeure at its ports.
"This serves as a formal declaration by Transnet Port Terminals... of the occurrence of an event of force majeure to all our customers following the strike action declared by the two recognised unions within Transnet," read a letter dated 6 October and signed by the port subsidiary's chief executive, Jabu Mdaki said.
Lester spoke with Andre Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at Bowmans, to untangle the potential pitfalls this strike is expected to bring.
You remember what the hard COVID lockdown did to our economy. Potentially, this is worse, as far as the ports are concerned. And the main reason being, at least in the COVID lockdown, the ports went on to a skeleton staff and they allowed some essential goods through. What we're talking about here is zero containers coming through.Andre Pike, the head of Ports, Transport and Logistics at Bowmans
Source : GCIS
