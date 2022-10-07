Fire rips through Cape Town home of 'My Octopus Teacher' filmmaker
Emergency services have confirmed that no one was harmed after a fire that ripped through the Cape Town home of local filmmaker, Craig Foster, on Thursday.
Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to the property in Murdoch Valley at 10am on Thursday morning.
Speaking to the Daily Maverick, local resident Matthew Steward, said the damage to the house was “pretty bad”.
It's believed that neither Foster, nor his wife, fellow filmmaker Swati Thiyagarajan, were home at the time of the blaze.
Foster is a globally renowned filmmaker, best known for his Oscar-winning documentary, My Octopus Teacher, which scooped the Academy Award for best documentary feature in 2021.
