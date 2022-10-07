Is Joburg's water crisis a warning for the rest of SA?





Water in a glass. Picture: Pixabay.

The residents of Johannesburg are now not only having to contend with load shedding but also with water shedding. It was recently announced that the city is currently under stage two of water shedding, meaning that watering gardens, washing cars or topping up swimming pools are prohibited.

Why the city is currently in this state is tied to the electricity issues. Water infrastructure is reliant on the electricity supply. When the power is off, it means that getting water into taps becomes a lot more difficult.

Now while Johannesburg is 1,400km away, Capetonians need to be aware that we could also be impacted this way and that a water shedding/load shedding one-two punch could be on the horizon.

Because water is a value chain, if any of the links in that chain is not supplied by power, it affects the entire value chain from the source all the way to the end consumer. Mias van der Walt, MD for Water & Agriculture at Bigen Group

