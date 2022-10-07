'Load shedding is just an opportunity to braai!' - Braai Witness News





Lester Kiewit speaks to Braai Witness News' Tjop van Zyl in Durbanville about the latest in braai news.

Van Zyl says that load shedding shouldn't be a problem for hungry Capetonians.

Instead, it's an opportunity to be an intermittent braaier!

However, having a braai is super expensive, so he's pleading with government to subsidise the country with braai wood and charcoal to ease the burden and keep the heat going.

[With] the two hour slots [of load shedding], you might as well go outside and braai if you're not taking a nap! The suburbanites here in the north are trying to get government, we need some, how can I say, braai wood or charcoal support now that we're not getting electricity... We really need to find a way for government to subsidise our braai wood! Tjop van Zyl, Braai Witness News

If you smell some pork loin ribs, just know that Braai Witness News is probably around the corner!

