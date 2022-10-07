'Load shedding is just an opportunity to braai!' - Braai Witness News

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Grey-listing looming as South Africa rushes to meet tight deadline
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
No Items to show
Latest Local
Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time. 12 October 2022 1:56 PM
Spectator's Guide to This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Here are the best spots for bystanders to watch and enjoy the action at this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. 12 October 2022 12:29 PM
The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from P... 12 October 2022 12:27 PM
View all Local
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile Dealing with ANC salaries, corruption-tainted presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer gene... 12 October 2022 10:40 AM
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA cha... 11 October 2022 6:08 PM
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed? In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made... 11 October 2022 11:52 AM
View all Politics
Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon South Africa’s leading private school company has an innovative new option that will please sleepy students and their parents. 12 October 2022 2:03 PM
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst' The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa. 12 October 2022 12:15 PM
Britons are freaking out about the prospect of load shedding It is as if nobody in the United Kingdom has ever heard of batteries or generators. 12 October 2022 10:02 AM
View all Business
What made this young South African fall in love with the art of opera Becoming part of the opera is not the usual aspiration for a 25-year-old South African, but it's exactly why Kirsten Pienaar shine... 12 October 2022 1:23 PM
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!) Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date. 12 October 2022 11:37 AM
Loyisa Gola is bringing his latest comedy special home in October Cape Town born comedian is back home to bring his latest comedy show, Popular Culture, to Cape Town next week. 12 October 2022 10:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
A Runner's Guide To This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Here is the ultimate checklist for this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon runners to tick off before hitting the road. 12 October 2022 12:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback This past weekend, Rocking the Daisies, one of the largest music festivals in South Africa made its return after being postponed f... 11 October 2022 1:54 PM
Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground. 8 October 2022 2:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia. 12 October 2022 8:14 AM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Crimea revenge attack: 'Russia fights against civilians rather than soldiers' Missiles rained on Ukrainian cities on Monday. Russia says it's the 'first episode' of its response to the Crimea bridge attack. 11 October 2022 8:09 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 2:12 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
View all Opinion
'Load shedding is just an opportunity to braai!' - Braai Witness News

7 October 2022 7:54 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Load shedding
Braai
Braai Witness News

Live from his suburban backyard, Braai Witness News is reporting clear skies in Cape Town's northern suburbs - weather that is perfect for a braai.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Braai Witness News' Tjop van Zyl in Durbanville about the latest in braai news.

Van Zyl says that load shedding shouldn't be a problem for hungry Capetonians.

Instead, it's an opportunity to be an intermittent braaier!

However, having a braai is super expensive, so he's pleading with government to subsidise the country with braai wood and charcoal to ease the burden and keep the heat going.

[With] the two hour slots [of load shedding], you might as well go outside and braai if you're not taking a nap! The suburbanites here in the north are trying to get government, we need some, how can I say, braai wood or charcoal support now that we're not getting electricity... We really need to find a way for government to subsidise our braai wood!

Tjop van Zyl, Braai Witness News

If you smell some pork loin ribs, just know that Braai Witness News is probably around the corner!

Scroll up for the full interview.




More from Lifestyle

© velivinki/123rf.com

Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon

12 October 2022 2:03 PM

South Africa’s leading private school company has an innovative new option that will please sleepy students and their parents.

Read More arrow_forward

An opera house. Picture: Pixabay.com

What made this young South African fall in love with the art of opera

12 October 2022 1:23 PM

Becoming part of the opera is not the usual aspiration for a 25-year-old South African, but it's exactly why Kirsten Pienaar shines the brightest.

Read More arrow_forward

© malsveta/123rf.com

'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst'

12 October 2022 12:15 PM

The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!)

12 October 2022 11:37 AM

Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date.

Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Loyiso Gola. Picture: Loyiso Gola/Facebook

Loyisa Gola is bringing his latest comedy special home in October

12 October 2022 10:46 AM

Cape Town born comedian is back home to bring his latest comedy show, Popular Culture, to Cape Town next week.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from The Courier Guy ad posted on Facebook (From PKs to pronunciation class!) @TheCourierGuy

[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero

11 October 2022 7:25 PM

The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Why are TV shows about serial killers and crime so popular?

11 October 2022 6:08 PM

John Perlman speaks to Professor Gerard Labuschagne, former head profiler at the SAPS and author of the book 'Profile Diaries'.

Read More arrow_forward

@ mangostar/123rf.com

Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind

11 October 2022 5:23 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.

Read More arrow_forward

Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate

11 October 2022 4:36 PM

Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.

Read More arrow_forward

© designer491/123rf.com

'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism'

11 October 2022 2:54 PM

Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon

Business Lifestyle

What made this young South African fall in love with the art of opera

Lifestyle

Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday

Local

EWN Highlights

WC needs special firearms probe unit to address gun violence - former top cop

12 October 2022 4:58 PM

Fedusa, SACP join Transnet workers striking over wage hike

12 October 2022 4:12 PM

Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday

12 October 2022 3:56 PM

