Is South Africa safe for tourists?
Lester Kiewit spoke to criminologist and lecturer at the Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University, Dr Guy Lamb, about how safe our country is for tourists.
A German tourist was recently killed in SA.
Tourists are not often targets of violent crimes resulting in murder, said Lamb.
After the recent murder of a tourist in Mpumalanga, it has raised the question of whether foreign tourists are facing the full risks of South Africa’s high crime rate.
While there have been a few cases of tourists being killed, there have apparently been very few in the last 27 years.
According to Lamb, while tourists are sometimes victims of muggings or street robberies, murders are far less common and are not a target for this type of crime.
Murder is quite a different violent crime, usually it happens between individuals who have some kind of relationship… generally tourists are at quite low risk of being subjected to violent crime resulting in murder.Dr Guy Lamb, criminologist and lecturer at the Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University
In addition to this, he said that South Africa is often generalised as being a violent country despite the fact that large areas are perfectly safe for tourists.
