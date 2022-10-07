Solve a Rubik's Cube, solve the impossible - Cubing Hub
Lester Kiewit spoke to chief executive officer of the Cubing Hub, Donovan Pretorius, to get expert advice on how to solve a Rubik’s Cube.
-
Rubik's cubes were invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor, Ernő Rubik.
-
This weekend, the 2022 Rubik's WCA African Speedcubing Championships will take place at GrandWest.
Since its invention in 1974, the Rubik’s Cube has become more than a child's toy and has even developed into something competitive, with the 2022 Rubik's WCA African Speedcubing Championships at GrandWest happening this weekend.
The competition is open to everyone of all ages, according to Pretorius, and while it is too late to join as a competitor, spectators are welcome to join.
Anyone wanting to watch the competition can purchase tickets on quicket.
He said that cubers would love to start bringing cubing into schools as it can help educate children in an entertaining way.
We use the Rubik’s Cube as a tool to show kids that if you can solve the Rubik’s Cube you can start solving the impossible.Donovan Pretorius, chief executive officer of the Cubing Hub
While it might seem like magic or luck, solving a Rubik’s Cube is all about learning and understanding the algorithms and this understanding can be applied to other areas of life.
