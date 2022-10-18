Steps to boost your creativity and innovation





© rolffimages/123rf.com

Creativity is the ability to think differently from the way you always think, explains Lee.

Creativity is the ability to think differently from yourself. Michael Lee - Creativity and Innovation coach

If you keep on repeating the same ideas over and over again that is not being creative he adds.

People have to realise that the biggest creation you will ever make is you. Michael Lee - Creativity and Innovation coach

Lee says creativity comes from finding out who you are as a person, your opinions, your personality, and the way you show up in the world.

We do not create our circumstances, says Lee. However, he adds, our reaction and response to that particular circumstance are what shape us.

Every single thing that we experience, we then create our response, and that is one of the most basic forms of creativity — and we overlook that. Michael Lee, Master of Creativity and Innovation Coaching

He says in situations we find ourselves in, we need to always make a conscious choice of who are we going to be in that situation.

Creativity is about thinking, and innovation is about action - the two are integrally connected, says Lee.

Innovation is just taking action on creative thought. Michael Lee, Master of Creativity and Innovation Coaching

