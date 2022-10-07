WCED: Wesley Neumann was denying children the right to education
Clarence Ford speaks to the director of Communications at the Western Cape Education Department, Bronagh Hammond, about the WCED’s response to the matter.
-
Neuman was dismissed for alleged abusive and disrespectful behaviour among other issues, according to Hammond.
-
She claims there have been a number of false statements around this incident.
The principal of Heathfield High School Wesley Neumann was dismissed from his position after being found guilty of “disrespect in the form of abusive or insolent behaviour” as well as bringing the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) into disrepute.
This was after he did not reopen the school after the department’s orders in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Hammond, there have been a number of false statements around the reason for Neumann’s dismissal.
She said that at the time, the school was supposed to partially reopen after the announcement from the president that schools would be reopened in a phased approach.
The decision was made to reopen schools and obviously we as the department made all possible efforts to ensure safety compliance was there and we went ahead, obviously following national instructions and regulations.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
She said that after a few weeks, they received reports that learners were allegedly being denied access to the school, at which point, they sent a letter to Neumann to which he responded she said, in an abusive and disrespectful manner.
She also said that not all of the students were supposed to be returning to the schools, it was just the grade 12s, and that there was social distancing and PPE equipment in place.
Hammond said that the school had every opportunity to open its doors and that the decision on whether or not a child would attend should have been with the parents and not the school principal.
Learners were being denied their constitutional right to education. Learners were arriving at school and being turned away by protestors.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=3622927754397353&set=pb.100000404938835.-2207520000..&type=3
