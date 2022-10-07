Suspect in fatal shooting of LEAP officer warned 'there is no hiding place'





A second suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a City of Cape Town LEAP officer last week remains at large.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting, a second is still on the run.

This week, provincial minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, issued a stark warning to the second suspect.

"The second suspect should know that there is no hiding place, and we'll ensure that no stone is left unturned so that they can end up behind bars."

He added that 23-year-old Heynes was a well-respected and dedicated professional.

He took his job seriously and fought to protect innocent people from harm. He is known as a humble, diligent and ambitious young man who was destined for a successful career in law enforcement. Regan Allen, MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety - Western Cape Government

The City's Safety and Security Investigation Unit (SSIU) is assisting the South African Police Service (SAPS) with the investigation into the murder.

Any person who witnessed the incident or who might have information that could lead to an arrest and conviction is urged to please report it to SAPS or the city's 24-hour tip off line on 0800 110077.