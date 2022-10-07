Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 4:03).

US officials are holding two Russians who arrived in Alaska on a small boat.

The men, who fled after being conscripted to fight in their country’s ailing invasion of Ukraine, are seeking asylum.

They made the gruelling 480-kilometre journey to freedom, and are now in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, for "vetting and screening".

About 260,000 Russian men have fled the country since Vladimir Putin announced troop mobilisation a few weeks ago.

Many others are using extreme measures to avoid the draft, including self-mutilation.

© peterhermesfurian/123rf.com

It’s not iced over this time of the year… They jumped in a boat to get to America to escape the Russian military… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Russians are fleeing to all parts… and now Alaska, wow. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 4:03).