Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 4:03).
US officials are holding two Russians who arrived in Alaska on a small boat.
The men, who fled after being conscripted to fight in their country’s ailing invasion of Ukraine, are seeking asylum.
They made the gruelling 480-kilometre journey to freedom, and are now in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, for "vetting and screening".
About 260,000 Russian men have fled the country since Vladimir Putin announced troop mobilisation a few weeks ago.
Many others are using extreme measures to avoid the draft, including self-mutilation.
RELATED: Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede
It’s not iced over this time of the year… They jumped in a boat to get to America to escape the Russian military…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Russians are fleeing to all parts… and now Alaska, wow.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 4:03).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_38616428_us-state-alaska-political-map-with-capital-juneau-national-borders-important-cities-rivers-and-lakes.html?vti=lu6yrtd5omr3dpz1ks-1-10
More from World
Britons are freaking out about the prospect of load shedding
It is as if nobody in the United Kingdom has ever heard of batteries or generators.Read More
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip
Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia.Read More
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago
Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister.Read More
Crimea revenge attack: 'Russia fights against civilians rather than soldiers'
Missiles rained on Ukrainian cities on Monday. Russia says it's the 'first episode' of its response to the Crimea bridge attack.Read More
Ukraine attack on Russia-annexed Crimea ‘a symbol of seizure of Crimea’- Expert
Mike Wills spoke to Keir Giles, an expert on security issues affecting Russia, on Ukraine’s recent attack on Russia’s bridge to Crimea.Read More
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack
Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge.Read More
[PHOTOS] Meet Fenrir, officially the world's tallest living domestic cat
The loveable 2-year-old Savannah cat measures almost 50 cm, earning him the Guinness World Records 2023 title of tallest living domestic cat.Read More
Shaky global economy? Pink diamond fetches over R1 billion on auction
The winning bid for the Williamson Pink Star set a new per-carat price world record at the Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.Read More
War between Russia and NATO is near – Vladimir Putin
Russia and NATO have not yet directly clashed amid the invasion of Ukraine. How long will the "peace" last?Read More