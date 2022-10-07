Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Grey-listing looming as South Africa rushes to meet tight deadline
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
World

Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska

7 October 2022 9:57 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Alaska
Adam Gilchrist
Lester Kiewit
conscription
War in Ukraine
Good morning Cape Town

Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska.

Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 4:03).

US officials are holding two Russians who arrived in Alaska on a small boat.

The men, who fled after being conscripted to fight in their country's ailing invasion of Ukraine, are seeking asylum.

They made the gruelling 480-kilometre journey to freedom, and are now in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, for "vetting and screening".

About 260,000 Russian men have fled the country since Vladimir Putin announced troop mobilisation a few weeks ago.

Many others are using extreme measures to avoid the draft, including self-mutilation.

© peterhermesfurian/123rf.com
© peterhermesfurian/123rf.com

RELATED: Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede

It's not iced over this time of the year… They jumped in a boat to get to America to escape the Russian military…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Russians are fleeing to all parts… and now Alaska, wow.

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 4:03).




