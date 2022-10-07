A touch up for the 'world's prettiest' tidal pools in CPT ahead of the summer





The Maiden's Cove beach front. Picture: www.nsri.org.za

Earlier this year, two of the Atlantic Seaboard's tidal pools were named in the top 14 of CNN's 'prettiest ocean pools in the world' list - and they're about to get even prettier.

The City of Cape Town's Coastal Management Branch, in conjunction with the Recreation and Parks Department, is busy with urgent maintenance repairs of several pools along the Atlantic Seaboard.

The schedule for the coming weeks includes the following:

Saunders Pool: 10 to 28 October 2022 – The pool will be closed for a maximum of eight working days during this time to allow the contractor to seal the walls and improve the access walkway. Recreational cold swimmers are requested to use alternative pools or Saunders beach in the interim.

Maiden's Cove: The pools will be closed for a day or two each to seal the walls and repair cracks. Another two-day closure will be required to replace each of the valves. The work is scheduled to run from 31 October to 11 November 2022.

Milton's Pool: Milton's Pool requires significant repairs (paid for by the Recreation and Parks Department) which includes repair of large cracks in the wall, repairs to the access staircase and removal of valves. This pool will be closed for approximately two weeks. The work is currently scheduled for 14 to 30 November 2022 to ensure that the pool is ready for the summer season.

The City of Cape Town says every effort is being made to have the work completed in time for summer.

These maintenance projects largely entail aesthetic improvements to these tidal pools, as well as some concrete crack repairs and stone pitching wall repairs. City of Cape Town

The works form part of the Coastal Management Branch's planned annual maintenance where specific tidal pools were identified for operational repairs based on the popularity of the pools and the lack of safe swimming locations in the area. City of Cape Town

