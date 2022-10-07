Unplugged: Charles Louw shares his musical talents in studio





Clarence spoke to jazz musician and director of the Mamela Project Charles Louw - who delivered an in-studio performance - about the empowerment musical project.

Louw was born in Cape Town, and he learned to play the guitar at a young age before extending his talents to a range of instruments.

He is most well-known for his keyboard skills.

Low is now the director of the Mamela Project - which aims to celebrate the tradition and sound of Jazz in the Cape.

He said there have been a number of youngsters who joined the project and have since found success - which is something that he prides himself in.

When I look at a lot of the youngsters that went through the project, I can say we were quite successful. Charles Louw, jazz musician and director of the Mamela project

The programme is still running but has been under some strain recently as it has struggled with resources due to theft and financial difficulties.

Despite this, they are looking for ways to revive the project after the lifting of COVID-19 regulations to continue to share the rich history of South African jazz.

