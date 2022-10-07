Teen accused of magistrate murder withdraws bail bid, smiles on way to dock





Murder suspect Cassidy Hartzenberg in the Simon's Town Magistrates Court on Thursday, 6 October 2022. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News.

- Cassidy Hartzenberg is accused of strangling his aunt to death in September

- Romay van Rooyen's body was found by a relative at her home in Marina da Gama last month

- The teenager told the court he would be abandoning his bail application

The teenager accused of strangling to death his aunt at her home in Marina Da Gama last month has withdrawn his application for bail.

It's after the State told Simon’s Town Magistrates Court that the murder accused may interfere with witnesses should he be granted bail.

“We believe that he knows the witnesses [and] we also believe that he may influence or harm the witnesses. So, it was on that basis we felt that there is a strong possibility for us to be successful in opposing his bail application,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Erica Ntabazalila.

Hartzenberg was traced by the Hawks and arrested at his home last week.

Making his second appearance in court on Thursday, Hartzenberg said he would be abandoning his bail application.

Hartzenberg briefly smiled at his parents, as he made his way from the court’s holding cells into the dock.

The 18-year-old faces charges of murder and motor vehicle theft.

The body of 52-year-old Romay van Rooyen was found by another relative at her home in Marina de Gama on 10 September.

Hartzenberg will be remanded in custody until his next court appearance on 8 November.

