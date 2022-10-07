Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:50
DW Bonn with Nik Martin
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Nik Martin - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
In Conversation with The Office of the Tax Ombud
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Professor Thabo Legwaila - CEO of the Tax Ombud
Gert van Heerden - Senior Manager Legal services and Systemic Investigations at Office of the Tax Ombud
Today at 11:05
Mr Gay World 2022 seeks ambassadors for LGBTQIA+ rights
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Coenie Kukkuk - Africa Director For Mr Gay World & Attorney at Mr Gay World
Today at 11:30
When does trauma become a mental disorder?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr. Gagu Matsebula
No Items to show
Ndlovu Youth Choir director - 'My goal is to lose them all and watch them soar'

7 October 2022 1:23 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Artscape Theatre
America's Got Talent
Ndlovu Youth Choir
Thuli Masanado

In 2019 the Ndlovu Youth Choir rose to fame after competing on season 14 of America's Got Talent.

Pippa Hudson speaks to the lead singer of the Ndlovu Youth Choir, Thuli Masanabo and its artistic director, Ralf Schmitt, about their rise to fame after competing in season 14 of _America's Got Talent, _and the future of the choir and its members.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir ultimately reached the finals of the season, winning the hearts of people around the globe while they were at it.

The choir began in 2009 as an afterschool programme for children from the Ndlovu Care Group for the Orphans and Vulnerable Children programme.

It has since seen a meteoric rise with their first headline tour coming to the Artscape Theatre from Friday to Sunday.

As one of the choir's rising stars and most experienced members, Masanabo also acts as a mentor for the newer members in the choir.

The more experienced singers are mentoring the next generation and it's that process of internal mentorship which, to me, is extremely important.

Ralf Schmitt, artistic director - Ndlovu Youth Choir

When people join the choir, most of them are not confident in the craft... So, I always tell them, 'now is the time to make mistakes, now's the time to learn, now's the time to break barriers and create your own way, create your own path and be creative. The opportunities are endless'.

Thuli Masanabo, lead singer - Ndlovu Youth Choir

It's Schmitt's goal to help people in the choir, like Masanabo, to forge their own career paths through the choir.

To me, the ultimate goal is to lose them all because once I lose them and they grow their wings, like Thuli is busy growing, that means we've done our job and it's someone else's turn to come through and experience what she has.

Ralf Schmitt, artistic director - Ndlovu Youth Choir

Tickets for the performance range from R150 to R350 and you can cop your tickets here.

Scroll up for the full interview.




