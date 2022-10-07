Ndlovu Youth Choir director - 'My goal is to lose them all and watch them soar'
Pippa Hudson speaks to the lead singer of the Ndlovu Youth Choir, Thuli Masanabo and its artistic director, Ralf Schmitt, about their rise to fame after competing in season 14 of _America's Got Talent, _and the future of the choir and its members.
The Ndlovu Youth Choir ultimately reached the finals of the season, winning the hearts of people around the globe while they were at it.
The choir began in 2009 as an afterschool programme for children from the Ndlovu Care Group for the Orphans and Vulnerable Children programme.
It has since seen a meteoric rise with their first headline tour coming to the Artscape Theatre from Friday to Sunday.
As one of the choir's rising stars and most experienced members, Masanabo also acts as a mentor for the newer members in the choir.
The more experienced singers are mentoring the next generation and it's that process of internal mentorship which, to me, is extremely important.Ralf Schmitt, artistic director - Ndlovu Youth Choir
When people join the choir, most of them are not confident in the craft... So, I always tell them, 'now is the time to make mistakes, now's the time to learn, now's the time to break barriers and create your own way, create your own path and be creative. The opportunities are endless'.Thuli Masanabo, lead singer - Ndlovu Youth Choir
It's Schmitt's goal to help people in the choir, like Masanabo, to forge their own career paths through the choir.
To me, the ultimate goal is to lose them all because once I lose them and they grow their wings, like Thuli is busy growing, that means we've done our job and it's someone else's turn to come through and experience what she has.Ralf Schmitt, artistic director - Ndlovu Youth Choir
Tickets for the performance range from R150 to R350 and you can cop your tickets here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
