New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
Clarens Ford interviews Rob Hutchinson, Chairperson of Dear SA.
A proposed bill could put an end to petitions and public participation in South Africa, warns Hutchinson.
If enacted, the bill could criminalise criticism of the government’s policies or legislation.
The public participation process of the “Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill” ends on 18 October.
Hutchinson urges South Africans to make their voices heard before it is too late.
It’s a very problematic bill… a great example of government overreach… anybody who is outspoken against the government, or its policies, can be listed as a terrorist…Rob Hutchinson, Chairperson - Dear SA
It encroaches on personal freedoms and human rights by curbing freedom of expression and association, a problem for investigative journalism… non-profit organisations… and individuals who send in petitions…Rob Hutchinson, Chairperson - Dear SA
Ford interviewed Hutchinson – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_138177111_concept-on-the-topic-of-freedom-of-speech-censorship-freedom-of-press-international-human-right-day-.html?vti=lc4a13sokvuv3u141t-1-31
