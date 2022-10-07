Has remote working turned SMMEs into any easy target for cyberattacks?





Cyber security. Image: Darwin Laganzon on Pixabay

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people made the transition to working from home. This was also the case for small, medium and micro enterprises, better known as SMMEs.

For such businesses, working from home has a number of advantages including saving costs.

But there is a could be damaging: cybercrime.

In the past SMMEs were typically off the radar of cyber-criminals, because they did not invest a lot of their operations in computer and internet infrastructure.

With so many businesses having adopted remote work they can be subjected to ransomware, phishing and other online scams that have become real threats.

Cybercriminals know that SMMEs are generally less prepared against cyberattacks than major corporations that are equipped to deal with cybercriminals.

So what's to be done? Cyber security expert Siyabonga Mabuza joined Clarence Ford to answer this very question.

They're targeting individuals and small to medium enterprises and that's because historically SMMEs wouldn’t protect themselves. So criminals are finding SMMEs to be an easy target. Siyabonga Mabuza - cyber security expert

