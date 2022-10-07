Eskom suspends load shedding from Saturday morning
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has suspended load shedding as from 5am on Saturday.
The power utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.
“Since yesterday afternoon a generation unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations have returned to service,” said the power utility on Friday afternoon.
Since early September, the country has experienced several stages of load shedding up to Stage 6 power cuts.
Eskom added that it would provide a further update on Sunday afternoon.
#POWERALERT1' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 7, 2022
Loadshedding will be suspended at 05:00 on Saturday morning owing to lower weekend demand
and adequate emergency generation reserves. pic.twitter.com/DNJV0IDZqH
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom suspends load shedding from Saturday morning
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
More from Local
COVID-19 traces in wastewater increasing but not a concern: epidemiologist
Increased traces of COVID-19 in wastewater does not directly translate to an increase in positive cases, said NICD’s senior epidemiologist, Dr Sibongile Walaza.Read More
Will government's proposed vaping bill hinder smokers from quitting?
The Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, tabled the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill in Parliament.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday
Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time.Read More
Spectator's Guide to This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Here are the best spots for bystanders to watch and enjoy the action at this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.Read More
The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile
Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from Paul Mashatile and so much more.Read More
A Runner's Guide To This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Here is the ultimate checklist for this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon runners to tick off before hitting the road.Read More
Sea Point listed as one of world's coolest neighbourhoods
Time Out polled 20,000 city-dwellers worldwide and asked local experts to rank the greatest hoods for fun, food, and culture.Read More
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!)
Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date.Read More
Remembering Club Galaxy: Four decades of dance
Clarence Ford took a trip down memory lane with Club Galaxy's former managers, Rifat Browers, Sydney Oliver, and former DJ, Brian Harden on Heritage Hour.Read More