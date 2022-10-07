Eskom suspends load shedding from Saturday morning

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:50
DW Bonn with Nik Martin
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Nik Martin - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
In Conversation with The Office of the Tax Ombud
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Professor Thabo Legwaila - CEO of the Tax Ombud
Gert van Heerden - Senior Manager Legal services and Systemic Investigations at Office of the Tax Ombud
Today at 11:05
Mr Gay World 2022 seeks ambassadors for LGBTQIA+ rights
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Coenie Kukkuk - Africa Director For Mr Gay World & Attorney at Mr Gay World
Today at 11:30
When does trauma become a mental disorder?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr. Gagu Matsebula
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time. 12 October 2022 1:56 PM
Spectator's Guide to This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Here are the best spots for bystanders to watch and enjoy the action at this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. 12 October 2022 12:29 PM
The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from P... 12 October 2022 12:27 PM
View all Local
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country? Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent... 12 October 2022 5:16 PM
'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury' A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force m... 12 October 2022 4:52 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile Dealing with ANC salaries, corruption-tainted presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer gene... 12 October 2022 10:40 AM
View all Politics
Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon South Africa’s leading private school company has an innovative new option that will please sleepy students and their parents. 12 October 2022 2:03 PM
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst' The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa. 12 October 2022 12:15 PM
Should 27 December be declared a public holiday this year? With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, Fedusa is lobbying for an additional public holiday in December, so we do not miss o... 12 October 2022 8:51 AM
View all Business
What made this young South African fall in love with the art of opera Becoming part of the opera is not the usual aspiration for a 25-year-old South African, but it's exactly why Kirsten Pienaar shine... 12 October 2022 1:23 PM
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!) Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date. 12 October 2022 11:37 AM
Loyisa Gola is bringing his latest comedy special home in October Cape Town born comedian is back home to bring his latest comedy show, Popular Culture, to Cape Town next week. 12 October 2022 10:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
A Runner's Guide To This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Here is the ultimate checklist for this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon runners to tick off before hitting the road. 12 October 2022 12:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback This past weekend, Rocking the Daisies, one of the largest music festivals in South Africa made its return after being postponed f... 11 October 2022 1:54 PM
Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground. 8 October 2022 2:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Crimea revenge attack: 'Russia fights against civilians rather than soldiers' Missiles rained on Ukrainian cities on Monday. Russia says it's the 'first episode' of its response to the Crimea bridge attack. 11 October 2022 8:09 AM
Ukraine attack on Russia-annexed Crimea ‘a symbol of seizure of Crimea’- Expert Mike Wills spoke to Keir Giles, an expert on security issues affecting Russia, on Ukraine’s recent attack on Russia’s bridge to Cr... 11 October 2022 4:49 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 2:12 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Eskom suspends load shedding from Saturday morning

7 October 2022 12:34 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding

The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has suspended load shedding as from 5am on Saturday.

The power utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.

“Since yesterday afternoon a generation unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations have returned to service,” said the power utility on Friday afternoon.

Since early September, the country has experienced several stages of load shedding up to Stage 6 power cuts.

Eskom added that it would provide a further update on Sunday afternoon.


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom suspends load shedding from Saturday morning




7 October 2022 12:34 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding

More from Local

Picture: © devin_pavel/123rf.com

COVID-19 traces in wastewater increasing but not a concern: epidemiologist

13 October 2022 7:08 AM

Increased traces of COVID-19 in wastewater does not directly translate to an increase in positive cases, said NICD’s senior epidemiologist, Dr Sibongile Walaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A man vaping. Picture: Pixabay.com

Will government's proposed vaping bill hinder smokers from quitting?

13 October 2022 5:41 AM

The Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, tabled the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pegleg01/123rf.com

Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday

12 October 2022 1:56 PM

Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spectator's Guide to This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

12 October 2022 12:29 PM

Here are the best spots for bystanders to watch and enjoy the action at this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile

12 October 2022 12:27 PM

Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from Paul Mashatile and so much more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Runner's Guide To This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

12 October 2022 12:08 PM

Here is the ultimate checklist for this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon runners to tick off before hitting the road.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com

Sea Point listed as one of world's coolest neighbourhoods

12 October 2022 11:47 AM

Time Out polled 20,000 city-dwellers worldwide and asked local experts to rank the greatest hoods for fun, food, and culture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!)

12 October 2022 11:37 AM

Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The iconic Club Galaxy Photo: Club Galaxy/Facebook

Remembering Club Galaxy: Four decades of dance

12 October 2022 10:19 AM

Clarence Ford took a trip down memory lane with Club Galaxy's former managers, Rifat Browers, Sydney Oliver, and former DJ, Brian Harden on Heritage Hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Murder accused, Daniel Smit. Picture: National Prosecuting Authority

Alleged Klawer killer moves to 52 on Valkenberg evaluation waiting list

12 October 2022 10:14 AM

The NPA has confirmed that murder-accused Daniel Smit is number 52 on the waiting list for psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA businesses cannot afford new steel wage deal: Neasa

Business

COVID-19 traces in wastewater increasing but not a concern: epidemiologist

Local

Will government's proposed vaping bill hinder smokers from quitting?

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Transnet tables new wage offer to striking unions

13 October 2022 9:40 AM

Major financial losses due to fraud, Sassa tells MPs

13 October 2022 7:56 AM

North Korea says it has tested and deployed 'tactical nuke' cruise missiles

13 October 2022 7:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA