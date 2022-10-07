[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million
Click here for pictures of the "apartment".
CAPE TOWN - A 0.5 bedroom (what does that even mean?) “Studio apartment” in Sea Point is on sale for R1.5 million.
The tiny property, found behind its garage, consists of a single room large enough for not much more than a bed.
There is a small bathroom but no place for cooking.
Location, location, location… and a garage, we suppose?
Click here to view the advertisement - and pictures of the "apartment".
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_136085075_poor-and-rich-life-at-the-sea-point-beach-promenade-in-cape-town-south-africa-.html
More from Business
SA businesses cannot afford new steel wage deal: Neasa
Lester Kiewit is joined by Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of Neasa SA to talk about their objections to a new wage deal in the steel industry.Read More
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country?
Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent more of the same in future?Read More
'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury'
A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force meets in February 2023.Read More
Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon
South Africa’s leading private school company has an innovative new option that will please sleepy students and their parents.Read More
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst'
The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa.Read More
Britons are freaking out about the prospect of load shedding
It is as if nobody in the United Kingdom has ever heard of batteries or generators.Read More
Should 27 December be declared a public holiday this year?
With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, Fedusa is lobbying for an additional public holiday in December, so we do not miss out.Read More
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip
Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia.Read More
Government pensioners in dire straits after huge tax deduction
Lester Kiewit speaks to Phumzile Mda, CFO at GPAA Government Pensions Administration Agency.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Young people are also susceptible to strokes, says neurologist
Neurologist Dr Naeem Brey said the leading risk factors for strokes in young people are hypertension and a lack of exercise, adding that strokes are largely preventable.Read More
Will government's proposed vaping bill hinder smokers from quitting?
The Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, tabled the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill in Parliament.Read More
Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon
South Africa’s leading private school company has an innovative new option that will please sleepy students and their parents.Read More
What made this young South African fall in love with the art of opera
Becoming part of the opera is not the usual aspiration for a 25-year-old South African, but it's exactly why Kirsten Pienaar shines the brightest.Read More
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst'
The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa.Read More
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!)
Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date.Read More
Loyisa Gola is bringing his latest comedy special home in October
Cape Town born comedian is back home to bring his latest comedy show, Popular Culture, to Cape Town next week.Read More
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero
The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.Read More
Why are TV shows about serial killers and crime so popular?
John Perlman speaks to Professor Gerard Labuschagne, former head profiler at the SAPS and author of the book 'Profile Diaries'.Read More