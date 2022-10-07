Moving away from coal would create 10 ghost towns in SA, argues Mantashe





Mike Wills spoke to Daily Maverick journalist Ethan Van Diemen to discuss Gwede Mantashe’s warning of the impact that moving away from coal would have on South Africa's economy.

He echoed the position of a number of African ministers at the African Oil Week and Green Energy Africa conference on Monday, said Van Diemen.

The energy conference tackled the global switch from fossil fuels to more sustainable sources of energy known as the "energy shift".

[Gwede Mantashe] said there were ten towns and then he went on to list them. He said if we were to cease coal-related activity these towns would essentially become ghost overnight. Ethan Van Diemen, Journalist investigating climate change

South Africa has this legacy dependency on coal… particularly in Mpumalanga - essentially dependent on coal. Ethan Van Diemen, Journalist investigating climate change

Despite most if not all ministers admitting that climate change is a reality and that Africa has the least adaptive capacity to manage it, some argue for increased investment into coal, he said.

African leaders said the energy shift should not be a blind adoption from the West. Africa’s energy shift is a transition from having no energy to having sufficient power.

They sort of redefine what that means in the African context saying that an energy transition for Africa must mean going from no energy to having energy and that means more investment in fossil fuels. Ethan Van Diemen, Journalist investigating climate change

