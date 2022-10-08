Ukrainian woman kidnapped in CT last month reunited with her family
CAPE TOWN - A Ukrainian woman kidnapped outside business premises in Blackheath, Cape Town late last month has been reunited with her loved ones.
Thirty-five-year-old Anichka Penev was ambushed and snatched from her car while driving along Ipswich Road in late September.
In a video widely shared on social media, the victim's yellow Audi R8 could be seen being boxed inbetween a white Toyota Avanza and a white Ford.
The woman was then pulled from her vehicle and forced into the Ford by a number of occupants of both cars, leaving her car abandoned in the middle of the street.
The police's Joseph Swartbooi's says exact details surrounding how she was found are unclear at this stage.
“The 35-year-old woman who was kidnapped on Thursday the 29th of September in Ipswich road has been safely reunited with her family on Friday the 7th of October 2022. The circumstances surrounding this kidnapping are still under investigation.”
The kidnapping was the latest in a string of kidnappings in the Western Cape mostly targeting foreign nationals and or businesspeople.
During a briefing last month, the police ministry said at the time, detectives were investigating 32 kidnapping cases in Cape Town, with at least 15 arrests made so far.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ukrainian woman kidnapped in CT last month reunited with her family
Source : https://twitter.com/Abramjee/status/1575471189555806208/photo/1
More from Local
New book explores contentious topic of farm murders in SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Nechama Brodie about her book "Farm Killings in South Africa", which challenges many of the myths propagated over the years.Read More
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?
Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.Read More
Who are Ramaphosa’s top guns?
Lester Kiewit speaks to EWN reporter Tshidi Madia about Cyril Ramaphosa's slate to contest the top six positions in the ruling party.Read More
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams
Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.Read More
Robber who removed victim's ring using teeth convicted through DNA evidence
Vusi Mahlangu from KZN was linked to one of the break-ins through DNA after he drank wine from a bottle in the house. In the second robbery in 2017 he was also linked through DNA after he removed jewellery from the victim’s finger using his mouth and teeth.Read More
Awards honour WC culture stars: A poet, a whistleblower and the CPT Opera
The awards, which celebrated their 20th anniversary this year, celebrate cultural excellence in the Western Cape.Read More
Edu dept refutes Operation Dudula's claim on hiring non-SA teachers over locals
Lester Kiewit spoke to Basic Education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on how the public education sector employs teachers into its system.Read More
COVID-19 traces in wastewater increasing but not a concern: epidemiologist
Increased traces of COVID-19 in wastewater does not directly translate to an increase in positive cases, said NICD’s senior epidemiologist, Dr Sibongile Walaza.Read More
Will government's proposed vaping bill hinder smokers from quitting?
The Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, tabled the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill in Parliament.Read More