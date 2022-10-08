



CAPE TOWN - A Ukrainian woman kidnapped outside business premises in Blackheath, Cape Town late last month has been reunited with her loved ones.

Thirty-five-year-old Anichka Penev was ambushed and snatched from her car while driving along Ipswich Road in late September.

In a video widely shared on social media, the victim's yellow Audi R8 could be seen being boxed inbetween a white Toyota Avanza and a white Ford.

The woman was then pulled from her vehicle and forced into the Ford by a number of occupants of both cars, leaving her car abandoned in the middle of the street.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi's says exact details surrounding how she was found are unclear at this stage.

“The 35-year-old woman who was kidnapped on Thursday the 29th of September in Ipswich road has been safely reunited with her family on Friday the 7th of October 2022. The circumstances surrounding this kidnapping are still under investigation.”

The kidnapping was the latest in a string of kidnappings in the Western Cape mostly targeting foreign nationals and or businesspeople.

During a briefing last month, the police ministry said at the time, detectives were investigating 32 kidnapping cases in Cape Town, with at least 15 arrests made so far.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ukrainian woman kidnapped in CT last month reunited with her family