NSRI search ongoing for man who disappeared under the water at Three Anchor Bay
CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) launched a search after a drowning in progress was reported at Three Anchor Bay beach on Friday afternoon.
The Police Dive unit, NSRI rescue craft and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter were involved in the operation.
Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell says the search was called off last night, to resume again on Saturday morning.
The NSRI says the operation was hampered by big sea swells during the spring high tide.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man disappearing under water after appearing to be in difficulty in the surf.
Jowell adds that that some eyewitnesses said the man, fully clothed, walked into the sea and went under.
There are currently no details as to his identity.
During the search operation the NSRI rescued a youngster who'd got into trouble after launching a surf-ski at Three Anchor Bay.
In the big sea swell conditions he was tumbled in wave sets that smashed the vessel against rocks.
The boy was uninjured and his surf-ski later washed ashore.
Source : https://www.nsri.org.za/2022/10/three-anchor-bay-saturday-8-october-unidentified-person-believed-to-missing-in-the-surf-at-three-anchor-bay/?fbclid=IwAR0DWbsJs3VFA8VyUKqIvawZnZ0Gkz2VtW05GuSBgKHAKjEZmY5NnoHLQ
